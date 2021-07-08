Police Looking For Driver In Road Rage Shooting IncidentBullets were shot at a car during a road rage incident in Somerset County.

1 hour ago

Confusing Construction At I-95, I-287 Junction Causing Numerous Illegal U-TurnsHundreds of drivers a day are being delayed in Westchester County due to confusing construction on Interstate 95. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Community Holds Emotional Prayer Vigil For Young Couple Killed In Teaneck FireA New Jersey community is grieving after a devastating house fire took the lives of a Bergen County couple. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Ridgewood, NJ Takes Brunt Of Storm DamageTrees toppled onto cars and homes, and even damaged roads. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Singles Embracing Dating Scene As Pandemic Restrictions Are LiftedThe pandemic transformed many things, including how people look for love on dating apps.

2 hours ago

Naomi Osaka Addresses Mental HealthTennis star Naomi Osaka has written an article for Time Magazine addressing athletes and mental health.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Thursday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

State Of Emergency Declared In Tokyo Weeks Before OlympicsThe Delta variant is surging in the area and sparking concern over how it will impact the historic games.

2 hours ago

COVID Status Check: Delta Variant Concerns, Mass Vaccination Sites CloseFor almost the entire length of the pandemic, the Jacob Javits Center stood as a symbol of what New York City needed to overcome. It’s closing Friday as the focus shifts to de-centralized alternatives. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Families To Start Receiving Monthly Child Tax Credit Next WeekCongressional Democrats hope to help millions of qualifying families with the expanded child tax credit. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Search For Suspect Who Slashed Man's Head In QueensVideo from the scene in Jamaica shows the victim with a bandage around his head.

2 hours ago

Flooding In New York CityVideos show massive flooding at a Manhattan subway station and on the Henry Hudson Parkway.

2 hours ago

New Class Of Candidates Poised To Better Reflect New York City’s DiversityThe votes are still being counted, but history is set to be made. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

2 hours ago

Heavy Rain Triggers Flooding On Central Avenue In YonkersStreets and parking lots on Central Avenue in Yonkers were full of water.

2 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Says New Jersey's Building Codes Among Toughest In USGov. Phil Murphy said the deadly condo collapse in Florida is a "sobering reminder" of why New Jersey is working to strictly enforce state building codes.

2 hours ago

New York City Announces Recovery Plan To Bridge COVID Learning GapNew York City is launching a $65 million plan to help students recover from the effects of the pandemic on schools. CBS2's Hazel Sanchez reports.

3 hours ago

Pres. Biden Says US Troops Will Be Out Of Afghanistan By August 31President Biden said U.S. troops will be out of Afghanistan by August 31, ending America's longest war. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Man Barricaded Inside Newark Home Prompts Hours-Long StandoffAn all-day standoff headed into the evening Thursday in Newark. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

3 hours ago

Tracking Elsa: New Jersey Braces For Storms, FloodingStorm preps got underway in New Jersey on Thursday as severe weather moved into the area. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Long Island Gearing Up For ElsaElsa is expected to bring strong wind, heavy rain and possibly floods. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Storm Topples Trees In Ridgewood, New JerseySome of the worst damage so far from Thursday's storms is in New Jersey. CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

NYC COVID Vaccine And VariantsFor almost the entire length of the pandemic, the Jacob Javits Center stood as a symbol of what New York City needed to overcome. Now, it's closing Friday, as the focus shifts to de-centralized alternatives. CBSN New York's Dave Carlin has an update.

6 hours ago

Press Conference: Mayor De Blasio Announces NYC Academic Recovery PlanMayor Bill de Blasio's Thursday, July 8, 2021 briefing on COVID recovery and more in New York City.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/8 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

8 hours ago