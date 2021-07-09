New York Weather: CBS2 7/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 9 at 6 p.m.

15 minutes ago

Re-Assembled Wreckage Of TWA Flight 800 To Be DestroyedThis month marks 25 years since TWA Flight 800 exploded in the skies off East Moriches, Long Island. Now, the re-assembled wreckage of one of the nation's worst air disasters is being destroyed; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

23 minutes ago

Manhattan Borough President Pressures City DOB To Do Something About 15-Year-Old Sidewalk ShedThe Manhattan Borough President is pressuring the city's Department of Buildings to do something about a sidewalk shed that's been up for 15 years; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

31 minutes ago

New Jersey State Police Searching For Driver Who Shot Up Vehicle On Somerset County HighwayNew Jersey State Police are still looking for the driver who shot up a car on a Somerset County highway. Neighbors of the victim say they're floored this happened there; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

38 minutes ago

Police In New Jersey Searching For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios, MotherPolice in New Jersey are searching for a 2-year-old boy and his mother, both believed to have been kidnapped; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

42 minutes ago

CBS2's Steve Overmyer Puts New Yorkers To The Test With A Special Spelling BeeSpelling bee fever spilled into New York City on Friday as locals were given a special quiz that includes words all New Yorkers should know how to spell. CBS2's Steve Overmyer put them to the test.

50 minutes ago

TikTok Testing New Feature To Help Users Find JobsTikTok is a popular place users go to share fun videos, but now the social media site is testing a new feature called TikTok Resumes to help people find jobs; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

58 minutes ago

Times Square Studio Space Plays Key Role In Broadway's ReopeningAs Broadway performers get ready to return to the stage, a studio space in Times Square plays a key role. Before the curtain rises, rehearsals must begin, and it will take some scheduling choreography to make it all work; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Biden Signs Executive Order Cracking Down On Anticompetitive Economic PracticesPresident Joe Biden has signed an executive order he says will increase wages for millions of workers and promote innovation, but some critics say government mandates are not necessary; Natalie Brand reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Newark Standoff Ends After Suspect Wounded By PoliceA 31-hour standoff in Newark ended with the suspect wounded and in custody Friday.

1 hour ago

Yonkers Teen Pleads Guilty In Deadly Stray Bullet ShootingA 17-year-old has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the stray bullet death of a high school student in Yonkers.

1 hour ago

Caught On Camera: Jewish Man Attacked In BrooklynThe NYPD's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a Jewish man was attacked in Brooklyn; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

1 hour ago

What's Being Done To Prevent Future Flooding At NYC Subway Stations?From drivers stranded in rising flood waters to water gushing into the subway, commuters had a rough time during Thursday night's storm; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

1 hour ago

CDC Says Vaccinated Teachers, Students Won't Need Masks Indoors This FallVaccinated teachers and students do not need to wear masks indoors this upcoming school year according to new CDC guidelines put out Friday; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

1 hour ago

Suspect Dead After Police-Involved Shooting In BrooklynA suspect is dead after a police-involved shooting in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Investigators say officers were initially responding to shots fired outside a liquor store; CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

1 hour ago

Mother Struck By Bullet Inside Brooklyn ApartmentA Brooklyn mother is recovering after being shot in the face inside her own apartment; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Close To 4 Inches Of Rain Flooded Roads In Old BrookvilleIt was tough getting around Old Brookville on Long Island after Friday's storms.

2 hours ago

Tropical Storm Elsa Creates Hazardous Commute In ConnecticutTropical Storm Elsa created a hazardous commute Friday in Connecticut. Roadways flooded, and the rainfall even created problems on the train tracks; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

AMBER Alert Issued For 2-Year-Old Sebastian Rios In Rahway, New JerseyAn AMBER Alert has been issued in New Jersey. Police believe a missing mother and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the child's father; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

Argument Over Loud Music Ends In Slashing At Grand Central Subway Station, Police SayThere has been another violent incident in the New York City subway system. Katie Johnston reports.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/9 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

5 hours ago

Police Shoot And Kill Gunman Who Opened Fire On Trio Outside Brooklyn Liquor StoreNYPD officers shot and killed a man overnight in Brooklyn after he allegedly turned a gun on them. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

5 hours ago

Police Investigate 2 Deadly Hit-And-RunsTwo hit-and-run crashes in New York City left a pedestrian and bicyclist dead.

5 hours ago

Elsa Clears, But Sea Bright Beach Remains Closed To SwimmersThe weather calmed down significantly Friday. But the beach in Sea Bright stayed closed to swimmers as local officials didn't want to take any chances. CBS2's John Dias reports.

6 hours ago