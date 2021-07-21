New York Weather: CBS2 7/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 21 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Bronx Businesses Frustrated By Unlicensed Vendors Taking Over SidewalksA battle for business is heating up in the Bronx where unlicensed vendors are being accused of taking over sidewalks, bus stops and even crosswalks; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 hours ago

Bull Still On The Loose On Long Island More Than A Day After Escaping FarmThe Long Island Orchestrating for Nature Group is now trying to lure a loose bull by using a female cow.

2 hours ago

President Biden Weighs In On How Jan. 6 Insurrection Should Be InvestigatedThere's a fight on Capitol Hill over the Jan. 6 insurrection, and the president has weighed in on how it should be investigated; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Gets Tough On Health Care Workers Who Refuse COVID ShotAcross the country, 100 million Americans are still unvaccinated, and that includes a number of workers at New York City hospitals. Mayor Bill de Blasio is fed up and getting tough on health care workers who refuse the shot; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

Argenis Rivas Arrested After Allegedly Hitting 4-Year-Old Boy With Dirt Bike In QueensAn arrest has been made after a three-day manhunt for the suspect accused of running over a 4-year-old boy in a Queens park. Police say they found their guy because of a social media post and an attempt to shift the blame; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

3 Women Targeted In Disturbing Crimes In Inwood ParkPolice are investigating three different disturbing incidents in Inwood Hill Park.

3 hours ago

USWNT's 44-Match Unbeaten Run Ends In 3-0 Loss To SwedenWe haven't even had the opening ceremonies yet, but we may have seen the biggest shocker of the summer Olympics.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for July 21 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Bees Removed From Times Square For Second TimeBees are taking over Times Square again.

7 hours ago

Google Maps To Track Crowding On Mass TransitGoogle Maps will soon help commuters avoid crowded public transportation.

7 hours ago

Woman Searching For Family Of Purple Heart RecipientThe Purple Heart, the nation's oldest military decoration, is awarded to those who died or were wounded in combat. Nearly 2 million have been awarded, but over the years, some get lost. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the story of one medal's odyssey and the effort to bring it home.

7 hours ago

Long Island Food Festival Organizers Worried Business Won't Survive Without Financial HelpA big Long Island food festival hasn't been able to operate since before the pandemic. Organizers are worried the business won't survive without financial help, which would impact vendors who rely on the event; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

Breakthrough COVID Cases In Tri-State Area Make Up Small Fraction Of New InfectionsNew numbers show breakthrough COVID cases in the Tri-State Area make up a small fraction of new COVID infections.

7 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Issued For Thousands In Ocean CountyA boil water advisory is in effect for thousands of people in Ocean County after E. coli was found; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

7 hours ago

Woman With Hammer Damages Jewish School In WilliamsburgGov. Andrew Cuomo says the state Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating an anti-Semitic attack in Brooklyn.

7 hours ago

Arrest Made In Illegal Dirt Bike Accident That Injured BoyAn arrest has been made in the case of a 4-year-old boy who got hit by a dirt bike in Queens.

7 hours ago

Arrest Made In Fatal Yonkers Hit-And-Run Involving MotorcyclistAn arrest has been made in a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 87. Police say a driver cut off a motorcycle, forcing a collision, then took off; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

8 hours ago

Norwegian Women's Beach Handball Team Fined For Refusing To Wear Bikini UniformsThe Norwegian women's beach handball team was fined more than $1,700 for refusing to wear their bikini uniforms. It's the latest in a strong of seemingly discriminatory rules targeting female athletes; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

8 hours ago

Kennedy Center Reveals 2021 HonoreesThe Kennedy Center has revealed the five artists it will honor in December.

8 hours ago

Aqua-Culture Programs Planting Thousands Of Oysters In Long Island HarborsLong Island oyster farmers are struggling. The COVID-19 pandemic vastly limited restaurants' need for shellfish. Now, with an oyster surplus growing, some aqua-culture programs are helping buy and plant thousands of 3- and 4-year-old oysters in harbors; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

Community Welcomes Staten Island High School Principal Being Discharged From Hospital After Fighting COVIDA Staten Island high school principal has been discharged from the hospital after fighting COVID for more than a month. The community rallied around him throughout the entire ordeal and was there to give him a warm welcome home Wednesday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

'Come From Away' To Stage Performance At Lincoln MemorialThe Broadway musical "Come From Away," based on a story of compassion in the aftermath of 9/11, will stage a special performance to commemorate 20 years since the attack.

8 hours ago

9/11 Memorial And Museum Not Seeing Usual Crowds After ReopeningThis September will mark 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and like many cultural institutions, the 9/11 Memorial and Museum was shuttered during the pandemic. Though the museum has reopened, it's not seeing the usual crowds coming through; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

8 hours ago