Accurately Portraying Veterans In MediaRich Jones from the ViacomCBS Veterans Network discusses the company's efforts to accurately depict veterans and their distinct service.

4 hours ago

National Hire A Veteran DayRich Jones from the ViacomCBS Veterans Network speaks with CBS2's John Elliott about the importance of reaching out to and supporting veterans.

4 hours ago

68-Year-Old Man Beaten, Robbed In BrooklynPolice said the suspect broke the man's nose and wrist.

5 hours ago

Driver Arrested In Crash That Killed Mother, Daughter In QueensA mother and her 10-year-old daughter are dead and a driver faces serious charges. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 7/25 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/24 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 24 at 11 p.m.

15 hours ago

Summertime Balloon & Music Festival Returns To NJThe biggest summertime balloon and music festival in America returned to New Jersey this weekend.

15 hours ago

Comedian, Actor Jackie Mason Passes Away At 93Longtime comedian and Broadway performer Jackie Mason has passed away at 93 years old.

15 hours ago

NYPD: 2 Dead, 4 Injured After Car Crash In QueensA mother and her 12-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident Saturday near John F. Kennedy International Airport in Queens; CBS2's Cory James reports.

15 hours ago

Woman Fatally Stabbed On Long Island, Police Searching For SuspectPolice on Long Island are searching for a killer. The victim was a nurse who spent hours working on the front lines during the pandemic. CBS2's Cory James spoke with the woman's family.

15 hours ago

4-Year-Old Critically Injured After Falling From Apartment Balcony In The BronxA 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after falling from his 10th floor apartment balcony in the Bronx; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 7/24 Evening Forecast at 9PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for July 24 at 9 p.m.

17 hours ago

DOJ Declines Civil Investigation Into Nursing Home COVID PoliciesThe Justice Department will not open a civil investigation into the COVID-19 response at nursing homes in three states, including New York.

17 hours ago

Amid Push For Vaccinations, Biden Officials Say Some People May Need BoostersAs COVID cases continue to climb, the push for vaccinations is also growing, and there's new information on whether some people may need booster shots; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

17 hours ago

Police Searching For Gunman In Jersey City ShootingPolice are investigating a deadly shooting in Jersey City.

17 hours ago

Police Shoot Man In Oakwood Section Of Staten IslandA Staten Island man is recovering after being shot by police. Officers say the suspect was behaving erratically and came at them with a weapon; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

17 hours ago

Child Falls 10 Stories From Bronx BuildingA young child was rushed to the hospital Saturday after falling 10 stories from a balcony in the Bronx; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

17 hours ago

NYPD: Cell Phone Stolen Out Of Man's Hands On Subway At Penn StationPolice are trying to identify two individuals wanted in connection to a robbery that happened at the 34th Street-Penn Station subway stop on July 22, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

18 hours ago

Police Looking For Man Caught On Camera In Bronx ShootingPolice are trying to identify a man caught on camera in connection with a shooting in the Bronx. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

21 hours ago

NYPD: Suspect Shot At Man Sitting In Back Seat Of CarThe NYPD is trying to find a man wanted in connection to a shooting that happened in the Bronx on June 29, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

22 hours ago

2 Wanted For Questioning In Connection To Brooklyn HomicideThe NYPD says 30-year-old Khalid McClean and 22-year-old Alisia Arthur are wanted for questioning in connection to a fatal shooting that happened in Brooklyn on July 16, 2021. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

22 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Urging Companies To Mandate COVID VaccineMayor Bill de Blasio is pushing for private companies in New York City to require COVID vaccines for their employees. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 day ago

Suspect Faces Hate Crime Charge For Attack On Asian ManPolice said Alex Antoine punched a 48-year-old man in the head and made anti-Asian statements.

1 day ago

Bronx Man Arrested For String Of Sex Crimes In InwoodElvis Pichardo allegedly exposed himself at a business after targeting three women at Inwood Hill Park.

1 day ago