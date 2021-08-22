Heaviest Ran Still To Come In ConnecticutCBS2's Tony Aiello has the latest on Tropical Storm Henri from Norwalk, Connecticut.

4 minutes ago

Nassau Residents Scramble To Stock Up On GasCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on Tropical Storm Henri from Island Park.

10 minutes ago

Westchester County Waters Calm For NowCBS2's Lisa Rozner has the latest on Tropical Storm Henri from Rye in Westchester County.

14 minutes ago

Storm Surge Threat In Suffolk CountyCBS2's Jennifer McLogan has the latest on Tropical Storm Henri from Hampton Bays.

18 minutes ago

Hoboken Bracing For Round 2 Of HenriCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on Tropical Storm Henri from Hoboken, New Jersey.

23 minutes ago

New York Weather: Heavy Rain Causing Flash Flood ConcernCBS2's John Elliott has the latest on the heavy rainfall causing flash flooding concerns.

27 minutes ago

Westchester County Officials Hold Briefing On Henri LatestWestchester County Executive George Latimer and other county officials hold their latest briefing on Tropical Storm Henri.

36 minutes ago

New York Weather: Brunt Of Henri Still To ComeCBSN New York's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

1 hour ago

Tracking Henri: Gov. Andrew Cuomo Gives Update On Henri's ImpactGov. Andrew Cuomo and other officials held a briefing to discuss Henri's impact on New York.

1 hour ago

Nassau County Officials Hold Latest Henri BriefingNassau County Executive Laura Curran is giving a briefing on Henri impact and response.

2 hours ago

Water Rescue In Monroe TownshipCBS2 cameras captured a water rescue Sunday morning in Middlesex County.

2 hours ago

Heavy Band Of Rain Sitting Over New JerseyCBS2's Christina Fan has the latest on conditions in Hoboken, New Jersey.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: Tracking Now-Tropical Storm HenriCBS2's John Elliott has the latest weather forecast.

3 hours ago

BQE Briefly Closed Due To Flash FloodingThe expressway was closed when water got too high for cars to pass through.

3 hours ago

Hoboken Crews Clearing Storm Drains As Flash Flood Risk ContinuesDuring a break in the rain, crews were clearing storm drains after torrential rain and flash floods overnight. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

National Guard Deployed To Long Island As Storm Takes Aim At East EndWarning signs advising drivers to "Avoid Travel Thru Monday" lit the Long Island Expressway during the dark, early morning drive. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Severe Flooding In Middlesex County, New JerseyMobile 2 is checking out conditions on the road as Tropical Storm Henri moves through the area.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 8/22 Sunday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning as Hurricane Henri enters the Tri-State Area.

5 hours ago

Drivers Rescued From Flash Floods Overnight, Early Power Outages Reported In New JerseyEven though the state is not projected to get a direct hit from Hurricane Henri, the northern half experienced flash flooding from torrential rain overnight and early Sunday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 8/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for August 21 at 11 p.m.

12 hours ago

Street Flooding In Rockaway Beach, Queens, Ahead Of Hurricane Henri's ArrivalRainfall Saturday night already led to some street flooding in Queens.

12 hours ago

New York City Homecoming Concert In Central Park Cut Short By Severe WeatherSaturday was the conclusion of New York City's Homecoming Week, ending with "We Love NYC: The Homecoming Concert," but the big finale was cut short due to severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached the region; CBS2's Cory James reports.

13 hours ago

Tracking Henri: Fire Island Residents, Visitors Urged To Leave Before Storm Slams AreaSome who hoped to vacation on Long Island had their trips cut short Saturday as Hurricane Henri approached; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

13 hours ago