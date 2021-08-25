New York Weather: CBS2 8/25 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 25 at 11 p.m.

Good Samaritans Help Man Punched In MidtownGood Samaritans rushed to help after a man was attacked in Midtown on Wednesday.

Police Search For 2 Suspects After Stabbing On West SideThe NYPD is looking for two suspects after a stabbing on the West Side.

Mother Speaks Out About Random Attack On Little Girl In The BronxThe mother of a little girl pushed to the ground in an apparently random attack in the Bronx is speaking out about their ordeal; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Police Searching For Suspects In Staten Island Hair Salon ShootingPolice are looking for two suspects after two women were shot Wednesday afternoon inside a Staten Island hair salon; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Reveals New COVID Death NumbersOn her first full day in office, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul revealed a startling statistic in the state's war on COVID. There were 12,000 more New Yorkers who died from the virus than previously reported; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Over 1,000 Gather For COVID Vaccine Mandate Protest In NYCMore than 1,000 people protested the mayor’s COVID vaccine mandates outside City Hall on Wednesday; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Singer-Songwriter Sara Bareilles Opens Up About Returning To Broadway In ‘Waitress’“Waitress” will be one of the first musicals to return to Broadway, and when the diner reopens next week, Grammy winner Sara Bareilles will star; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

Bear Steals Package Of Scented Toilet Paper From ConnecticutA Connecticut homeowner says a black bear stole a package left on her porch.

CT Officials Hold Roundtable On Reopening SchoolsConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont met with education and public health officials Wednesday about the upcoming school year.

New York Weather: CBS2 8/25 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for August 25 at 6 p.m.

Sinkhole Collapses Street In Carroll Gardens, BrooklynA sinkhole is slowing things down in Brooklyn.

Bronx Man Reunited With Dog Taken From His Hotel RoomCBS2 has been told a man who said his dog was stolen from a Bronx hotel has been reunited with his pet.

Workers Against Vaccine Mandates Rally Outside City HallDozens of people rallied outside City Hall late Wednesday, protesting upcoming COVID vaccine mandates.

Woman, Teenager Shot On Staten IslandTwo people, a woman and a teenager, were shot on Staten Island on Wednesday afternoon.

Afghan Refugees In New Jersey Desperate To Help Family Left BehindGov. Phil Murphy said Afghan refugees who escaped the Taliban are welcome in New Jersey. Thirteen hundred people arrived Tuesday night at joint base McGuire/Dix. CBS2's Jessica Moore spoke with one refugee resettlement group and refugees who are desperately trying to help family left behind.

Some Long Island Parents Push Back Against Gov. Hochul's Call For Universal Mask Mandates In SchoolsGov. Kathy Hochul has directed the Department of Health to require universal mask mandates in schools this fall, but some parents on Long Island are disappointed; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

88-Year-Old Long Island Man Is An Example Of Living Farming HistoryFarming has become a cultural passion for an 88-year-old Long Island man. His valuable and rare collection of farming tools is a kaleidoscope of history; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Study Finds Evening Exercise May Have Extra Health BenefitsWhen is the best time to exercise? A new study finds people who work out in the evening might be getting more bang for their buck; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.

Small Plane Makes Emergency Landing On California HighwayThere was a big scare after a small plane made an emergency landing on a California highway; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

New York State Senator Brian Benjamin To Take Helm As Lieutenant GovernorState Senator Brian Benjamin will be the next lieutenant governor of New York. The official announcement is expected Thursday; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Some School Districts Facing Bus Driver ShortageAs the school year approaches, some local districts are finding there's a pandemic-fueled shortage of school bus drivers; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

6-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By Car In BrooklynA 6-year-old girl was hit and killed by a car just steps from her Brooklyn home Tuesday; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

