New Jersey Senator Says COVID Survivors Should Enjoy Same Benefits As Fully Vaccinated PeopleThere’s a new effort to offer a legal pathway towards refusing the COVID vaccine while enjoying the benefits of getting the shot; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

8 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/16 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for September 16 at 6 p.m.

1 hour ago

3-Day Free 'Curtain Up!' Festival Kicks Off In Times Square On FridayNew York City continues to celebrate Broadway's return, and Friday, Times Square will be center stage for a three-day free festival.

1 hour ago

Another $568 Million Distributed To Bernie Madoff VictimsThe Justice Department distributes another $568 million to victims of Bernie Madoff's Ponzi scheme.

1 hour ago

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea Speaks Out About Rikers Island CrisesNew York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea is speaking out about the crises at Rikers Island, which includes staffing shortages.

1 hour ago

Diverse Hispanic Cultures Finding Common Success In Port ChesterWe are marking Hispanic Heritage Month through Oct. 15, and there is much to celebrate in Port Chester, New York. It's the first majority Hispanic municipality in Westchester County, and it's home to a thriving business district that spans many Hispanic cultures; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

Dogs Open Door For Brief Escape From Doggy Day CareA great escape from a doggy daycare facility was caught on camera.

2 hours ago

Colleges Seeing Drop In Number Of Male StudentsCollege campuses are changing across the country. Schools are seeing a drop in the number of male students; Michael George reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

NYPD Offering Cash, iPads In Staten Island Gun ExchangeGun violence continues in New York City, and the NYPD is doing all it can to stop it.

2 hours ago

Nation's Top Scientists Meeting Friday To Debate COVID Booster Shot ApprovalFDA approval for COVID booster shots could be imminent with the nation's top scientists meeting to debate final approval Friday, but not everyone will be eligible and not everyone is convinced a third shot is necessary; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Centers In New JerseyNew Jersey families affected by remnants of Hurricane Ida are getting some much-needed help. FEMA opened two more disaster recovery centers Thursday; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

2 hours ago

Americans Circle Earth In All-Civilian Space FlightFour Americans are circling the earth in a space flight like we've never seen before; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

COVID Cluster Linked To Music Festival Prompts New Concern Over Big Events In NYCThere's a new COVID concern over big events in New York City. More than a dozen cases are being linked to the Electric Zoo Music Festival over Labor Day Weekend. Now with another annual festival kicking off in Little Italy, there is heightened awareness; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

2 hours ago

Afghanistan Evacuees Headed To New York, ConnecticutHundreds of evacuees from Afghanistan are headed to New York and Connecticut.

2 hours ago

President Biden Calls On Congress To Pass New Spending BillPresident Joe Biden says he wants to "level the playing field" in the U.S. economy. That's why he's calling on Congress to pass a massive new spending bill, but critics worry rising inflation could get even worse; Skyler Henry reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Rendering Shows Image Of New Jersey Girl Who Disappeared In 2019Police in New Jersey are making a new push to find a missing girl who disappeared nearly two years ago.

2 hours ago

Arrest Made In Fatal Shooting Of Pregnant Woman In HarlemPolice have made an arrest in the deadly shooting of a pregnant woman in Harlem.

3 hours ago

1 Injured In Shooting Outside Upper East Side RestaurantDinner at a popular restaurant on the Upper East Side ended with a robbery and a shooting Wednesday night. Now, the NYPD is looking for two suspects who targeted diners eating outside; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

New Body Cam Video Shows Missing Woman Gabby Petito's Encounter With PoliceNew body cam video was released Thursday showing missing Long Island native Gabby Petito's encounter with police a few weeks before she vanished; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Daily COVID BriefingMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on COVID recovery, vaccine requirements and more in New York City.

7 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Gives Update On Pre-K In N.J.Gov. Phil Murphy makes announcement about pre-k at school in Palisades Park, New Jersey.

7 hours ago

Police In Florida Provide Update On Missing Woman Gabby PetitoPolice in North Port, Florida provide an update on the missing 22-year-old from Long Island.

7 hours ago

Yom Kippur Service Held In Central ParkYom Kippur is the holiest day on the Jewish calendar, when Jews fast and ask for forgiveness.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: Unsettled Stretch Into WeekendCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago