Hospitality Industry Job Fair At The MeadowlandsA shortage of workers prompted a job fair in New Jersey on Friday.

54 minutes ago

Experts Advise Shopping Early As Pandemic-Related Supply Chain Issues ContinueThe winter holidays are not yet here, but some people already starting to stock up on gifts say they're not finding what they want. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

58 minutes ago

Connecticut To Welcome More Than 300 Afghan RefugeesThe evacuees are allies who have supported U.S. troops for years.

1 hour ago

Nearly 200 People Released From Rikers After Gov. Hochul Signs 'Less Is More Act,'Gov. Hochul acted to immediately free several hundred parolees from Rikers Island & made arrangements to move several hundred more from the notorious jail complex to state lockups to ease the unsafe conditions at the troubled facility. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/17 Friday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

1 hour ago

NY Lawmakers Push Biden Administration For Traveler Vaccine MandateThere is a push to get President Biden to expand his administration's COVID vaccine mandate to air travel. CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

1 hour ago

Prime Time Emmy Awards Sunday On CBS2The biggest night in television is almost here.

1 hour ago

New York Philharmonic Returns For 180th SeasonThe famed orchestra had its dress rehearsal Friday before the night's big event.

1 hour ago

American Dream Mall Unveils 'The Avenue,' Featuring Luxury Shopping & Fine DiningAmerican Dream is celebrating the opening with a fashion and art exhibit.

1 hour ago

Sheepshead Bay Tops List Of Best Neighborhoods For 1st Time HomebuyersBrooklyn is among the places to be if you're looking to buy a home in the city.

1 hour ago

Affordable Housing Complex For LGBT Seniors Opens On Long IslandResidents say they hope it allows them to age gracefully and without the fear of discrimination. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

'Curtain Up!' Festival Celebrating Broadway's Return Kicks Off In Times SquareThe return of Broadway is being celebrated with a three-day festival. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

NYPD: Security Will Be Tight For UN General Assembly's Annual GatheringMore than 100 world leaders are expected at the event on the East Side.

2 hours ago

Restaurant Worker Attacked After Asking Tourists For Proof Of COVID VaccinationThere’s extra security at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side a day after a hostess was attacked by a group of tourists. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

2 hours ago

Search For Gabby Petito Continues Week After Family Reported Her MissingNearly a week has past since Gabby Petito's family reported her missing, but her whereabouts remain a mystery. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Pentagon Says Drone Strike Killed Innocent People, Not ISIS MembersThe airstrike was initially described as "righteous," but Friday afternoon the Pentagon said the military intelligence was wrong. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Dr. Max Gomez On FDA's COVID Booster Shot RecommendationAn FDA advisory panel endorsed booster shots only for those 65 and older or a high risk for severe disease.

2 hours ago

FDA Panel Recommends COVID Vaccine Booster Shot For People 65+The vote came moments after the panel rejected a plan that would recommend a booster for everyone 16 and older. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Disappointment Over Sudden Closure Of Elementary School In Westchester CountyConstruction to renovate and add an addition to Ridge Street Elementary School is leading to concern and confusion. The state ordered the school to close Friday, citing a lack of required safety inspections. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

5 hours ago

6 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 9/17 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

7 hours ago

Luxury Stores Open At American Dream MallIt's called The Avenue and features luxury shopping and fine dining.

7 hours ago

Dozens Protest Climate Change Near Bryant ParkSome protestors staged a sit-in outside the Bank of America Tower.

7 hours ago