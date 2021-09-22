New York Weather: CBS2 9/22 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 22 at 6 p.m.

Gov. Kathy Hochul Announces Completion Of Major New York Power Authority ProjectDuring Climate Week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the completion of a major project at the New York Power Authority's Lewiston Pump Generating Plant.

Special Art Exhibition At El Museo Del Barrio Closes SundayIt's Hispanic Heritage Month, and this weekend is the final opportunity to see a blockbuster show of contemporary works by Hispanic artists. Dozens of pieces are on display at el Museo del Barrio in East Harlem; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

NYC Health Department Closes Investigation Into Legionnaires' Disease Cluster In HarlemThe New York City health department has closed the investigation into a cluster of cases of Legionnaires' disease found in Harlem.

Homes In Queens Still Unlivable 3 Weeks After Hurricane IdaThree weeks after Hurricane Ida pummeled the region, homes in Queens are still unlivable. Struggling families worry their calls for help will never be answered; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

National Media Coverage Of Gabby Petito's Disappearance Raises Questions About Coverage For Missing People Of ColorThe ongoing investigation into Gabby Petito's death hits close to home for families who are still missing loved ones. National media coverage and tips were a huge help, and some are now asking why the same kind of attention is not being given to missing people of color; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

Another Person Dies In Custody Of DOC While Calls For Reform Get LouderAnother person has died in the custody of the Department of Corrections, this time at the Vernon C. Bain Jail Center in the Bronx. This comes as calls for reform, especially on Rikers Island, get even louder; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Families Head To Apple Ridge Orchards As Fall BeginsSummer's a wrap! Fall officially began Wednesday afternoon at 3:20 p.m. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock had the good fortune of enjoying one of fall's fun activities.

'Survivor' Season 41 Premieres Wednesday On CBS"Survivor" returns Wednesday for the 41st season premiere.

'Survivor' Winner Ethan Zohn Shares Story Of Surviving LymphomaSeptember is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, and one man who is a survivor in every sense of the word is now sharing his story of hope with CBS2's Lisa Rozner.

Exclusive: TSA Collecting Unusual Items As More People Start Traveling AgainCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive look at unusual items caught by the TSA.

Democratic Mayoral Candidate Eric Adams Vows To Rid NYPD Of Bad ApplesDemocratic mayoral candidate Eric Adams says the NYPD has become a "safe haven" for officers not qualified to wear the uniform, and now he's vowing to personally take on the job of ridding the department of bad apples; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

Closing Arguments Made In R. Kelly Sex Trafficking TrialClosing arguments were made Wednesday in the sex trafficking trial of singer R. Kelly; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

New Bill Would Impose Tougher Penalties On Drug Dealers For Fatal OverdosesFatal drug overdoses surged during the pandemic, up 34% in Nassau County. Pushers and suppliers, currently charged only with criminal sale of a controlled substance, may soon face tougher penalties; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Winning Mega Millions Ticket Sold At Midtown Pizza ShopSomeone in the Tri-State Area is a new multimillionaire. The winning Mega Millions ticket, worth an estimated $432 million, was sold at a pizza shop in Midtown; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

COVID Vaccine Can Protect Both Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study SaysThere's good news in a study out Wednesday about the safety and effectiveness of the COVID vaccine for pregnant women, and especially for their babies. The vaccines are not only safe for pregnant women, they also protect their newborns; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

NYC Files Brief In Gun Rights Case Before Supreme CourtNew York City filed a brief Wednesday in court concerning a Second Amendment case the Supreme Court is set to take up.

Police Searching For 2 Missing Teen Cousins From Long IslandThe search is on for two missing teenaged cousins from Long Island.

Police Say Gabby Petito Was Killed During Cross-Country Road Trip, Fiancé's Whereabouts Still UnknownPolice now say Long Island native Gabby Petito was killed during a cross-country road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, whose whereabouts are still unknown; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Police: NJ Transit Bus Crashes Into Utility Poles After Being Struck By Stolen VehicleAn NJ TRANSIT bus with passengers on board crashed into utility poles after being hit by a stolen vehicle Wednesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

Judge Lifts Pause On NYC Vaccine Mandate For Teachers, City WorkersA judge has lifted a temporary pause on New York City's vaccine mandate for school teachers and other city workers; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

New York Weather: More Rain AheadCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

R. Kelly Says He Will Not Testify At TrialThe defense is set to wrap its case Wednesday in the R. Kelly sex trafficking trial at Brooklyn Federal Court.

