CBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 28 at 11 p.m.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PM
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News At 11Categories: Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
New York Weather: CBS2 9/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 28 at 11 p.m.
Incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Exchanges Dig With Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli In 1st DebateIncumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli exchanged digs on the debate stage Tuesday night. Things got fiery on everything from taxes to storm damage; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
'Aladdin' Reopens At New Amsterdam TheatreBroadway's return continued Tuesday night with a magic carpet ride.
Doctors Say Patients May Need More Than Diet, Exercise To Shed Unwanted Pounds Gained During COVIDWith active lives put on hold by the pandemic, many people stuck at home have put on unwanted weight, and doctors say it could take more than just diet and exercise to shed it; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.
Staten Island Community Says Hundreds Of Rats Are Plaguing Neighbor's HomeA Staten Island community says it's haunted by hundreds of rats plaguing their neighbor's home. They've tried to help, but now they want the city to step in; CBS2's Cory James reports.
School Employees Warn NYC Is Not Prepared To Potentially Lose Thousands Of Workers Due To Vaccine MandateSchool employees are warning the city is not prepared to potentially lose thousands of workers once the vaccine mandate takes effect. The unions say these losses will impact everything from students' education to safety and even their nutrition; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
At Least 2 People Shot At 89th And Amsterdam On UWSPolice sources tell CBS2 a man and a woman were shot on the Upper West Side on Tuesday, and they're investigating whether a third shooting victim is connected; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Gov. Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Face Off In 1st DebateDemocratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli faced off for the first time on the debate stage Tuesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New Musical 'Six' Returns To BroadwayThe day the pandemic shut down Broadway was supposed to be opening night for the new musical "Six." A year and a half year, the actress playing the six wives of Henry VIII finally got back on stage; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.
Hispanic Heritage Month: Ponce Family Passes Down Musical Art Of Mariachi Through GenerationsThis Hispanic Heritage Month, we're introducing you to a family that has passed down the musical art of mariachi through generations; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
New York Weather: CBS2 9/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 28 at 6 p.m.
Deal, NJ Getting Millions Of Dollars Worth Of New SandA Jersey Shore beach known for trying to restrict public access is getting new sand paid for by federal and state taxpayers.
Metro-North Penn Station Access Clears Environmental ReviewThe Metro-North Penn Station Access Project has cleared a major hurdle.
Ceremony Honors Vietnam Veterans, Purple Heart RecipientsA wreath-laying ceremony at New York City's Vietnam veterans memorial honored Purple Heart recipients.
New Jersey Residents Calling For Upgrades To Antiquate Drainage System After Man's DeathAfter a New Jersey man was swept away and killed by floodwaters during Ida, neighbors are calling for upgrades to what they say is an antiquated drainage system, but those neighbors also say they've been complaining for years about the problems; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.
17-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Elizabeth, NJInvestigators say the victim of a deadly shooting in Elizabeth was just 17 years old.
Gov. Hochul Takes Steps To Alleviate Crisis On Rikers Island, Mayor De Blasio Faces Mounting CriticismGov. Kathy Hochul is taking more steps to alleviate the crisis on Rikers Island as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces mounting criticism about what he did not do during his trip to the jail complex; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.
NJ Judge: Vaccine Mandate At Rutgers To Stay In PlaceThe vaccine mandate at Rutgers University will stay in place for now, a federal judge ruled.
Men Caught On Camera Stealing Community Fridge In BrooklynA cold-hearted crime in Brooklyn has left a community without an essential item that kept dozens of people fed every day. Now, they're coming together to make sure their neighbors don't go hungry; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.
'Aladdin' Reopens On BroadwayBroadway is back, and Disney's "Aladdin" is ready to spread a little magic.
Millions In Flooding Fixes Ushered In On Long IslandMillions of dollars in flooding fixes were ushered in Tuesday on Long Island. Homeowners and businesses had been begging for relief from dangerous storms, including Hurricane Ida; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Certain Nasal Sprays May Protect Against Severe COVID-19, Study FindsThere was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.
Westchester County Launching 'Fresh Start' Program For First Time Low Level OffendersWestchester County is launching a new program to give first-time low-level offenders a second chance.
Jumaane Williams Considers Run For Governor Of New YorkNew York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is considering a run for the state's top job in 2022, setting the stage for a rematch against now Gov. Kathy Hochul.