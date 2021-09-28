New York Weather: CBS2 9/28 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 28 at 11 p.m.

1 hour ago

Incumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Exchanges Dig With Republican Challenger Jack Ciattarelli In 1st DebateIncumbent New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli exchanged digs on the debate stage Tuesday night. Things got fiery on everything from taxes to storm damage; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

1 hour ago

'Aladdin' Reopens At New Amsterdam TheatreBroadway's return continued Tuesday night with a magic carpet ride.

1 hour ago

Doctors Say Patients May Need More Than Diet, Exercise To Shed Unwanted Pounds Gained During COVIDWith active lives put on hold by the pandemic, many people stuck at home have put on unwanted weight, and doctors say it could take more than just diet and exercise to shed it; CBS2's Kristine Johnson reports.

1 hour ago

Staten Island Community Says Hundreds Of Rats Are Plaguing Neighbor's HomeA Staten Island community says it's haunted by hundreds of rats plaguing their neighbor's home. They've tried to help, but now they want the city to step in; CBS2's Cory James reports.

1 hour ago

School Employees Warn NYC Is Not Prepared To Potentially Lose Thousands Of Workers Due To Vaccine MandateSchool employees are warning the city is not prepared to potentially lose thousands of workers once the vaccine mandate takes effect. The unions say these losses will impact everything from students' education to safety and even their nutrition; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

At Least 2 People Shot At 89th And Amsterdam On UWSPolice sources tell CBS2 a man and a woman were shot on the Upper West Side on Tuesday, and they're investigating whether a third shooting victim is connected; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy, Jack Ciattarelli Face Off In 1st DebateDemocratic New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli faced off for the first time on the debate stage Tuesday; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

4 hours ago

New Musical 'Six' Returns To BroadwayThe day the pandemic shut down Broadway was supposed to be opening night for the new musical "Six." A year and a half year, the actress playing the six wives of Henry VIII finally got back on stage; CBS2's Dana Tyler reports.

4 hours ago

Hispanic Heritage Month: Ponce Family Passes Down Musical Art Of Mariachi Through GenerationsThis Hispanic Heritage Month, we're introducing you to a family that has passed down the musical art of mariachi through generations; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 9/28 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for September 28 at 6 p.m.

5 hours ago

Deal, NJ Getting Millions Of Dollars Worth Of New SandA Jersey Shore beach known for trying to restrict public access is getting new sand paid for by federal and state taxpayers.

5 hours ago

Metro-North Penn Station Access Clears Environmental ReviewThe Metro-North Penn Station Access Project has cleared a major hurdle.

5 hours ago

Ceremony Honors Vietnam Veterans, Purple Heart RecipientsA wreath-laying ceremony at New York City's Vietnam veterans memorial honored Purple Heart recipients.

5 hours ago

New Jersey Residents Calling For Upgrades To Antiquate Drainage System After Man's DeathAfter a New Jersey man was swept away and killed by floodwaters during Ida, neighbors are calling for upgrades to what they say is an antiquated drainage system, but those neighbors also say they've been complaining for years about the problems; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

5 hours ago

17-Year-Old Fatally Shot In Elizabeth, NJInvestigators say the victim of a deadly shooting in Elizabeth was just 17 years old.

6 hours ago

Gov. Hochul Takes Steps To Alleviate Crisis On Rikers Island, Mayor De Blasio Faces Mounting CriticismGov. Kathy Hochul is taking more steps to alleviate the crisis on Rikers Island as Mayor Bill de Blasio faces mounting criticism about what he did not do during his trip to the jail complex; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

6 hours ago

NJ Judge: Vaccine Mandate At Rutgers To Stay In PlaceThe vaccine mandate at Rutgers University will stay in place for now, a federal judge ruled.

6 hours ago

Men Caught On Camera Stealing Community Fridge In BrooklynA cold-hearted crime in Brooklyn has left a community without an essential item that kept dozens of people fed every day. Now, they're coming together to make sure their neighbors don't go hungry; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

6 hours ago

'Aladdin' Reopens On BroadwayBroadway is back, and Disney's "Aladdin" is ready to spread a little magic.

6 hours ago

Millions In Flooding Fixes Ushered In On Long IslandMillions of dollars in flooding fixes were ushered in Tuesday on Long Island. Homeowners and businesses had been begging for relief from dangerous storms, including Hurricane Ida; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

Certain Nasal Sprays May Protect Against Severe COVID-19, Study FindsThere was a surprising finding in a new study that shows certain nasal sprays used by millions of people may actually protect against severe COVID-19; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

7 hours ago

Westchester County Launching 'Fresh Start' Program For First Time Low Level OffendersWestchester County is launching a new program to give first-time low-level offenders a second chance.

7 hours ago

Jumaane Williams Considers Run For Governor Of New YorkNew York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is considering a run for the state's top job in 2022, setting the stage for a rematch against now Gov. Kathy Hochul.

7 hours ago