At Least 1 Dead In Long Island Legionnaires' Disease OutbreakA cluster of 10 people in one Long Island neighborhood have been diagnosed with Legionnaires' disease; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

44 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/15 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 15 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Long Island Police Now Using Smart 911 AppYou can now give 911 dispatchers a lot more lifesaving information without saying a word. A free app called Smart 911 is being used by police on Long Island and many other municipalities across the nation; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

New Medical Center Dedicated To LGBTQ+ Community Opens In The BronxThere is now a new medical center dedicated to the LGBTQ+ community in the Bronx. It's a first for the borough, and it's a source of pride; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

3 hours ago

Police: Phony Fire Chief Scams Suburban Rye BusinessPolice in suburban Rye are trying to identify an accused phony fire chief who scammed a business and may strike again; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

3 hours ago

Mayoral Candidates Offer Ray Of Hope For Retired City Workers Whose Health Benefits ChangedThere's a ray of hope for hundreds of thousands of retired city workers whose health benefits were suddenly changed; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

TikTok's Popularity A Concern For Parents Of Young ChildrenThe Pew Research Center says half of American adults under 30 use TikTok, but that popularity has attracted millions of children who many believe are too young for its content; CBS's Cindy Hsu reports.

3 hours ago

Hospitality, Events Businesses Building Back After Pandemic PauseWhen the pandemic hit, weddings, parties and in-person entertainment were all canceled for months. It plunged the hospitality and events industry into darkness, but some businesses were able to adapt and keep going; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Experts Offer Advise For Those Looking To Use Storage UnitsHundreds of people in Union County have been locked out of their storage units since Hurricane Ida, fighting for access to their belongings, so what should you know before you store your stuff? CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

Boil Water Advisory Lifted In Northern New Jersey Over A Month After Hurricane IdaA boil water advisory has finally been lifted for tens of thousands of northern New Jersey residents. The advisory had been in effect since Hurricane Ida flooded the area more than a month ago; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Construction Continues On Large Home In Harrison On Small LotThe Harrison town zoning board voted to allow construction on a $1 million new home to proceed Thursday night.

4 hours ago

Remote Learning At Rockland County School Continues Through DecemberSpring Valley High School will continue with remote learning through the end of the calendar year after mold was found in the building.

4 hours ago

Small Plane Lands On Fire Island, No InjuriesA small plane landed on the beach at Fire Island on Friday.

4 hours ago

NYC Mayoral Candidates Announce Plans To Tackle GraffitiNew York City's mayoral candidates offer up very different visions for tackling a quality-of-life issue plaguing all five boroughs -- graffiti.

4 hours ago

First Lady Jill Biden Joins NJ Gov. Murphy At Campaign Rally; RNC Chair To Join Jack Ciattarelli At Campaign RalliesFirst Lady Jill Biden spent part of the day Friday in New Jersey, campaigning for Gov. Phil Murphy in his bid for re-election. Meanwhile, Murphy's Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, has announced that the GOP's national chair will join him for a campaign rally next week.

4 hours ago

President Biden Pitches 'Build Back Better' Plan In ConnecticutPresident Joe Biden made a pitch for his “Build Back Better” plan in Connecticut on Friday, specifically focusing on proposed investments in child care; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

16-Year-Old Shooting Victim Released From Brooklyn HospitalThere was applause Friday when a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the head was released from Brooklyn Methodist Hospital; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

4 hours ago

Spotswood High School Students Under Quarantine After Students Who Attended Homecoming Dance Test Positive For COVID-19In-school COVID-19 outbreaks reached 96 this week in New Jersey, and now nearly 200 students are under quarantine in Middlesex County after potential exposure during a school dance; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

FDA Panel Recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID Booster ShotAn FDA panel voted unanimously Friday to recommend a Johnson & Johnson COVID booster shot, saying the first dose did not provide strong enough protection; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

4 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 hours ago

Driver Hospitalized, No Students Hurt When School Bus Strikes Utility Pole In New JerseyThe bus driver was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

8 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/15 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago