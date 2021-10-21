Chopper 2: Teens Killed, Driver Hospitalized After West Hempstead CrashAccording to police, the driver of a 2018 BMW X3 was going northbound and struck a parked car. Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.

1 hour ago

Teens Killed In West Hempstead CrashPolice said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died.

2 hours ago

New Video Shows Suspect In Harlem Bus Stop ShootingPolice hope new surveillance video leads them to the gunman behind last week's shooting of a 14-year-old at a Harlem bus stop.

2 hours ago

Search For Suspect In Violent Bronx RobberyPolice said the armed suspect demanded money from the victim who was about to go inside his home.

2 hours ago

76th Annual Al Smith Dinner Tonight At Javits CenterOne of New York's most famous political roasts returns tonight.

2 hours ago

CDC Advisors To Meet Today After FDA Clears Moderna, J&J Booster ShotsYesterday, the FDA authorized booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Americans 65 and older or considered high risk.

3 hours ago

Mayor's New Vaccine Mandate Faces Pushback As Deadline ApproachesMayor Bill de Blasio is giving municipal workers who have so far refused to get the vaccine an ultimatum: get vaccinated or risk being put on unpaid leave. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 10/21 Thursday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 11 p.m.

9 hours ago

'Toy Insider' Releases 2021 List Of 20 Hottest Kids ToysThe "Toy Insider" is out with its list of the 20 hottest toys for kids of all ages.

10 hours ago

New Skate Park In Brooklyn Teeming With Kids After Free Summer ClinicsNew York City spent millions of dollars last year building a skate park in Brownsville, Brooklyn, but many kids in the neighborhood didn't know how to use it, until now; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Tests Positive For COVID-19Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced he has COVID-19.

10 hours ago

Suspected Human Remains, Belongings Found In Search For Brian LaundriePolice found human remains and some of Brian Laundrie's belongings not far from his Florida home Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

10 hours ago

Officers Seen On Video Pushing Subway Rider To Be DisciplinedNYPD Commissioner Dermot She says the actions of two unmasked police officers pushing a subway rider are inexcusable.

10 hours ago

Some New York City Workers Already Refusing New COVID Vaccine MandateCOVID testing will no longer be an option for about 160,000 city workers, who are being told to get their first dose of the vaccine by next Friday or risk being put on unpaid leave. Some of them are already refusing; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

10 hours ago

Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Face Off In 1st Mayoral DebateEric Adams and Curtis Sliwa had a spirited debate in the race for New York City mayor Wednesday. The candidates touched on a wide range of topics and disagreed on almost all of them; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

10 hours ago

Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton Accepts Apology From State Democratic Party Chairman Jay JacobsBuffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says she accepts an apology from the state Democratic Party chairman.

11 hours ago

Former President Bill Clinton Home After California Hospital StayFormer president Bill Clinton is back home in Chappaqua after a week in a California hospital.

11 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For All New York City Municipal Workers, Including First RespondersUnder a new mandate, all city workers have to get their first COVID shot by next Friday or risk being put on unpaid leave; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

12 hours ago

New York City Mayoral Candidates Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Meet For First DebateThe two men vying to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio met for the first of two debates Wednesday night; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

Groundbreaking Held On New Green Hydrogen Plant In New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a huge green energy initiative in upstate New York that she says will create dozens of new jobs.

15 hours ago

Brooklyn Lawyers Plead Guilty In Molotov Cocktail AttackTwo Brooklyn lawyers pleaded guilty to charges in a Molotov cocktail attack during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.

15 hours ago

Former Manhattan Doctor Faces Federal Sex Abuse ChargesNew federal charges were filed Wednesday for a disgraced Manhattan doctor.

15 hours ago