John Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
New York Weather: CBS2's 10/21 Thursday Morning Update
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News This MorningCategories: News, Local News, Weather, Weather Forecast, WCBSTV
Latest Videos
Chopper 2: Teens Killed, Driver Hospitalized After West Hempstead CrashAccording to police, the driver of a 2018 BMW X3 was going northbound and struck a parked car. Jim Smith reports from Chopper 2.
Teens Killed In West Hempstead CrashPolice said a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl died.
New Video Shows Suspect In Harlem Bus Stop ShootingPolice hope new surveillance video leads them to the gunman behind last week's shooting of a 14-year-old at a Harlem bus stop.
Search For Suspect In Violent Bronx RobberyPolice said the armed suspect demanded money from the victim who was about to go inside his home.
76th Annual Al Smith Dinner Tonight At Javits CenterOne of New York's most famous political roasts returns tonight.
CDC Advisors To Meet Today After FDA Clears Moderna, J&J Booster ShotsYesterday, the FDA authorized booster doses of Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines for Americans 65 and older or considered high risk.
Mayor's New Vaccine Mandate Faces Pushback As Deadline ApproachesMayor Bill de Blasio is giving municipal workers who have so far refused to get the vaccine an ultimatum: get vaccinated or risk being put on unpaid leave. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports
New York Weather: CBS2's 10/21 Thursday Morning UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 11 p.m.
'Toy Insider' Releases 2021 List Of 20 Hottest Kids ToysThe "Toy Insider" is out with its list of the 20 hottest toys for kids of all ages.
New Skate Park In Brooklyn Teeming With Kids After Free Summer ClinicsNew York City spent millions of dollars last year building a skate park in Brownsville, Brooklyn, but many kids in the neighborhood didn't know how to use it, until now; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Tests Positive For COVID-19Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone has announced he has COVID-19.
Suspected Human Remains, Belongings Found In Search For Brian LaundriePolice found human remains and some of Brian Laundrie's belongings not far from his Florida home Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.
Officers Seen On Video Pushing Subway Rider To Be DisciplinedNYPD Commissioner Dermot She says the actions of two unmasked police officers pushing a subway rider are inexcusable.
Some New York City Workers Already Refusing New COVID Vaccine MandateCOVID testing will no longer be an option for about 160,000 city workers, who are being told to get their first dose of the vaccine by next Friday or risk being put on unpaid leave. Some of them are already refusing; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Face Off In 1st Mayoral DebateEric Adams and Curtis Sliwa had a spirited debate in the race for New York City mayor Wednesday. The candidates touched on a wide range of topics and disagreed on almost all of them; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
Buffalo Mayoral Candidate India Walton Accepts Apology From State Democratic Party Chairman Jay JacobsBuffalo mayoral candidate India Walton says she accepts an apology from the state Democratic Party chairman.
Former President Bill Clinton Home After California Hospital StayFormer president Bill Clinton is back home in Chappaqua after a week in a California hospital.
Mayor De Blasio Announces Vaccine Mandate For All New York City Municipal Workers, Including First RespondersUnder a new mandate, all city workers have to get their first COVID shot by next Friday or risk being put on unpaid leave; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.
New York City Mayoral Candidates Eric Adams, Curtis Sliwa Meet For First DebateThe two men vying to replace Mayor Bill de Blasio met for the first of two debates Wednesday night; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.
New York Weather: CBS2 10/20 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for October 20 at 6 p.m.
Groundbreaking Held On New Green Hydrogen Plant In New YorkGov. Kathy Hochul announced Wednesday a huge green energy initiative in upstate New York that she says will create dozens of new jobs.
Brooklyn Lawyers Plead Guilty In Molotov Cocktail AttackTwo Brooklyn lawyers pleaded guilty to charges in a Molotov cocktail attack during Black Lives Matter protests in 2020.
Former Manhattan Doctor Faces Federal Sex Abuse ChargesNew federal charges were filed Wednesday for a disgraced Manhattan doctor.