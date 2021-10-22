Candidate Conversations: Jack CiattarelliCBS2's Kristine Johnson spoke with Jack Ciattarelli as he tries to defeat incumbent Gov. Phil Murphy in New Jersey's gubernatorial race.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 10/22 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for October 22 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Groundbreaking Held For Liberty Science Center ExpansionLiberty Science Center broke ground Friday on a $300 million expansion.

2 hours ago

Early Voting In New York City, New Jersey Starts SaturdayEarly voting in New York City and New Jersey starts Saturday.

2 hours ago

Long Island University Opens Food Pantries For Students In NeedCollege students across our area are skipping meals and going hungry, and to answer the need, on Friday, food pantries opened at one area university, joining a growing list; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

2 Cops In Norwalk Accused Of Ignoring Service Calls ResignTwo Norwalk police officers accused of ignoring service calls while binge-drinking have resigned.

3 hours ago

Parents Demand Action After School Safety Agents Confiscate 5 Handguns From Students In 2 DaysTerrified parents are demanding action after five handguns, two loaded, were confiscated by school safety agents in the past two days; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Families Preparing For Halloween FunHalloween spending is expected to hit an all-time high of $10 billion this year, partially because the big day is on a weekend and experts gave the go-ahead for trick-or-treating; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Bruce Springsteen Returns To 'Late Show With Stephen Colbert'Bruce Springsteen returns to "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" for a performance and interview.

3 hours ago

Suicide Prevention Community Walks To Be Held This WeekendSuicide prevention community walks will be held across the country and here in our area this weekend.

3 hours ago

Peter Scolari, 'Bosom Buddies' And 'Girls' Actor, Dies At 66Fans of screen and stage are mourning the loss of actor Peter Scolari.

3 hours ago

Seeing New York City Through The Eyes Of TouristsNew York City is bouncing back, but a large part of that recovery comes from tourists. One family gave CBS2's Steve Overmyer a chance to see New York through their eyes for this week's Snapshot New York.

4 hours ago

Moratorium & Grace Period For Unpaid Utility Bills Nears EndThe moratorium and grace period for unpaid utility bills that was put in place because of the pandemic is nearing an end, so those behind on utility bills in our area are encouraged to apply for state assistance programs; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Residents Sue Against Permanent Outdoor DiningA group of New York City residents is suing the city to stop the Open Restaurants program from becoming permanent.

4 hours ago

Man Rescued After Falling On Tracks At Penn StationA man was rescued after falling on train tracks at Penn Station on Thursday.

4 hours ago

Police Use Taser On Man Allegedly Armed With Kitchen Knives In SoHoPotential danger led to police using a taser on an armed man. Police say an emotionally disturbed man wielding kitchen knives was menacing people on the street, and it all started with a theft at a restaurant; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

4 hours ago

NYC Restaurants Pivoting To Pizza During PandemicOctober is National Pizza Month, and there's been a pivot to pizza at many restaurants in the city because of the pandemic; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

4 hours ago

Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber Describes 'Joy' He Feels Seeing 'Phantom Of The Opera' Return To BroadwayBroadway's legendary show "The Phantom of the Opera" reopens Friday night, and a big block party is planned to celebrate its return; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

CBS2 Holding In-Depth Conversations With New Jersey Gubernatorial CandidatesWe're holding in-depth conversations with the New Jersey gubernatorial candidates.

4 hours ago

Students Help Run Fresh Fruit, Vegetable Stand In The BronxFresh fruit and vegetables are now more accessible in one Bronx community, and students are helping to lead the charge; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Vice President Kamala Harris Visits Bronx YMCAVice President Kamala Harris was in the Bronx on Friday afternoon, drumming up support for the White House's Build Back Better plan. She went to a YMCA and got a mixed reception; CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

4 hours ago

NYPD Searching For Man Accused Of Hitting 2 Children In Manhattan ParkThe NYPD is looking for a man accused of hitting two children in a Manhattan park; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Prop Gun Accident On Set Of New Alec Baldwin MovieThere was a deadly accident Thursday involving actor Alec Baldwin on a movie set in New Mexico. Police are investigating whether a prop gun was accidentally loaded with a bullet; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

5 hours ago

More Chefs, Restaurants Pivoting To Pizza Due To The PandemicCBS2's Lisa Rozner got to spend some time talking to several chefs that made the pivot to pizza during the pandemic.

6 hours ago