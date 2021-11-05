New York Weather: CBS2 11/5 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 5 at 11 p.m.

Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo Will Star In 'Wicked' MovieA pop superstar and a two-time Oscar nominee will soon be "popular" with "Wicked" fans.

Woman Who Shoved 2-Year-Old Girl To The Ground In The Bronx ArrestedPolice have arrested a woman who allegedly shoved a child to the ground in the Bronx back in August.

Funeral For Colin Powell Scheduled For FridayThe funeral for Colin Powell is being held Friday at Washington's National Cathedral.

Report: Second Grand Jury Convened In Trump Organization CaseThe Manhattan District Attorney has reportedly convened a second long-term grand jury in the Trump Organization case.

Police Seek Suspect Wanted In Over A Dozen Knifepoint Robberies In ManhattanPolice say they're searching for a man who is armed, dangerous and on a robbery spree; CBS2's Cory James reports.

New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney Defeated By Truck Driver Edward DurrA truck driver who spent little money on the campaign is the projected winner over New Jersey State Senate President Steve Sweeney; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

American Businesses With Over 100 Employees Must Require Employees Be Fully Vaccinated Under New MandatePresident Joe Biden's COVID vaccine mandate is expected to impact 84 million workers across the country. More than a dozen states have already announced plans for lawsuits against the rule; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Woman Shot Walking With 2-Year-Old Daughter In The BronxPolice are searching for a gunman who opened fire and injured a young mother in the Bronx on Thursday.

Buildings Across NYC Light Up To Celebrate DiwaliBuildings across New York City were lit up Thursday in honor of the first day of Diwali.

Court Temporarily Blocks Demolition Of East River ParkA court has now issued a temporary restraining order blocking demolition of the East River Park.

NYC Reaches Mandate Exemption Agreement With 4 UnionsNew York City has reached an agreement with four labor unions on vaccine mandates for city workers.

'The Way Home' Exhibit Educates Public On Taxing Journey To Find HousingNearly one in 100 people in the city is currently experiencing homelessness. Many of us have no idea what it's like trying to navigate the shelter system in the search for permanent housing. CBS2's Jessica Moore met a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system.

Residents Fighting To Prevent Demolition Of Rego Park Synagogue, Tell Developer They Don't Want Another High RiseSome Queens residents are making sure their voices are heard in the fight to save a historic building. They're trying to keep a synagogue and other buildings from being torn down; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

New York Weather: CBS2 11/4 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 4 at 6 p.m.

Liver Donor, Recipient Running NYC Marathon TogetherTwo friends who share an uncommon bond will be among the 33,000 runners at the New York City Marathon on Sunday.

Long Island Community Shows Outpouring For Support For Food Pantry That Lost Home In FireThere was an outpouring of support Thursday on Long Island for a food pantry that lost its home due to a fire. A VFW hall burned in August, shuttering programs for veterans and a food pantry that was feeding hundreds; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

Jon Stewart Calls On Congress To Pass Legislation Helping Veterans Who Were Exposed To ToxinsTalk show host Jon Stewart was in Washington on Thursday, calling on Congress to pass legislation to help veterans suffering from the effects of toxic exposure.

Police Solve 45-Year-Old Cold Case In QueensPolice have solved a cold case in Queens. A 74-year-old man is charged in a murder that happened 45 years ago, allegedly at his barbershop; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

CT Launches 'Screen & Stay' To Help Keep Students In ClassConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont launched a new program Thursday designed to keep kids in school and in the classroom despite the pandemic.

Kids On Long Island Meet Nurse Sandra Lindsay While Getting COVID VaccineMany doctors' offices and medical centers have been inundated since the COVID vaccine was approved for children ages 5-11, and on Long Island, some kids met with a famous nurse; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Ciattarelli Not Conceding Yet As Murphy Projected As WinnerRepublican Jack Ciattarelli is not conceding in the race for governor of New Jersey despite Phil Murphy being projected as the winner.

Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Floats Possibility Of Civilian Police CommissionerMayor-Elect Eric Adams mulls what is arguably one of his most important appointments -- could New York City get a civilian police commissioner? It seems it's a possibility; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer explains.

