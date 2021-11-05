Mother Struck By Stray Bullet In Bronx ShootingBullets went flying in the Bronx on Thursday evening, and a 28-year-old mother was caught in the crossfire; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

29 minutes ago

New York Comedy Festival ReturnsThe New York Comedy Festival returns on Nov. 8. CBS2's Dana Tyler spoke to festival founder Caroline Hirsch and comedian Gary Gulman.

1 hour ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/5 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 5 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Curtis Sliwa Hit By Cab Last Week Near Radio City Music HallNew video shows the moment Curtis Sliwa got hit by a taxi cab last week.

2 hours ago

End Of Daylight Saving Time Means Increased Driving DangersWe are turning back the clocks this weekend, but the end of Daylight Saving Time means increased driving dangers; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

531,000 Jobs Added In October, Labor Department SaysThere are more positive signs for the economy in America's rebound from the pandemic. According to the Labor Department, 531,000 jobs were added in October; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Memorial Service Held For General Colin Powell In WashingtonIn Washington, there was a moving memorial service Friday to celebrate the life of Bronx native General Colin Powell; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

2 hours ago

Bomb Threat Called For Buildings On Yale University CampusNew Haven Police say they received multiple bomb threats to the Yale University campus Friday.

2 hours ago

Missing Teenager With Autism Found In Westchester County HomeA missing teenager with autism is safe after the FBI tracked him to a home in an upscale Westchester County suburb. The 16-year-old was allegedly lured by a man who befriended him on a video gaming platform; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

CBS2's Kristine Johnson On Her Journey To Running The New York City MarathonCBS2's Kristine Johnson talks about why she chose to run the New York City Marathon again.

3 hours ago

"Adele One Night Only" Airs On Nov. 14 On CBS2Adele's primetime special airs Nov. 14 at 8:30 p.m. on CBS2 and streaming on demand on Paramount Plus.

3 hours ago

'The Book Of Mormon' Reopens On BroadwayThe popular Broadway show "The Book of Mormon" is opening its doors again.

3 hours ago

Harlem Residents Speak Out Against Proposed Overdose Prevention SitesA New York City proposal to curb drug-related deaths would allow drug use at select overdose prevention sites. One of the main areas of interest is Harlem, but neighbors believe encouraging injections will only make the problem worse; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

3 hours ago

Andrew Cuomo's Arraignment Delayed Until January 7th, 2022Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo isn't going to court any time soon.

3 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Addresses Close Governor's Race, Division In Garden StateThe New Jersey governor's race was closer than most people expected, showing the state is more divided than many had thought. CBS2's Meg Baker asked Gov. Phil Murphy about what this means for the future of the Garden State.

3 hours ago

FAA Investigating After Private Helicopter Lands In Empty Lot In BrooklynA private helicopter landing rattled residents in Brooklyn on Thursday, sparking 911 calls to police; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

3 hours ago

Exhibit Shines Light On Difficult Journey Through NYC Shelter System For Those Experiencing HomelessnessNearly one in 100 people in New York City right now is experiencing homelessness, and many of us have no idea what it's like trying to navigate the shelter system or search for permanent housing. CBS2's Jessica Moore introduces us to a woman who has been through it all and has advice on how to improve what she calls a failing system.

3 hours ago

New York City Hoping International Tourists Return When Borders Open MondayInternational tourists will soon be flocking to our shores. The federal government is opening borders to vaccinated visitors starting Monday, and New York City will likely see many of them; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Buildings Evacuated After Multiple Bomb Threats At YaleMultiple bomb threats were called into the Yale University campus Friday; Matt McFarland reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

14-Year-Old Jashyah Moore Remains Missing After 20 DaysA $10,000 reward is being offered and authorities have enlisted the help of the FBI to search for a missing teenager in New Jersey. Jashyah Moore went missing 20 days ago; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

As Daylight Saving Time Ends, Suffolk Launches Safe Driving Campaign To Prevent CrashesEarly evening commutes on dark and dim roadways can be dangerous to drivers, passengers, schoolchildren, joggers, pedestrians and cyclists. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

E.Rossi & Co.: Little Italy's Oldest Gift Shop Keeps Memories Alive"It's like stepping into a bowl of minestrone soup; you don't know what you're going to find," owner Ernie Rossi told CBS2's Elle McLogan.

7 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 11/5 Friday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

8 hours ago

Jashyah Moore, 14, Missing For More Than 3 Weeks In East OrangeA desperate search is underway for a missing 14-year-old girl in East Orange, New Jersey.

8 hours ago