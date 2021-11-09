New York Weather: CBS2 11/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 9 at 11 p.m.

43 minutes ago

Okavango Blue Diamond On Public Exhibition For First TimeThere's a sparkling new exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History.

53 minutes ago

Christmas Spectacular Is Back After 2020 CancellationAn iconic holiday tradition in New York City returns.

55 minutes ago

Only On CBS2: 3-Year-Old Receives Letter For Federal Jury Duty In New JerseyA New Jersey family is asking how a 3-year-old gets a letter for federal jury duty. As CBS2's Jessica Layton reports, it turns out, it could be a red flag for child identity theft, and it may be happening more than we all realize.

1 hour ago

Man Rips Down Pride Flag Outside Church In New JerseyA man was caught on camera tearing down a Pride flag outside a New Jersey church.

1 hour ago

'Gravesend' Cast, Crew Help Save Child Pinned Under Vehicle In BrooklynThe cast and crew of a TV show that was shooting a scene in Brooklyn ended up jumping into action to save a child Monday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

1 hour ago

Arrest Made In Shooting Of Mother Who Was Pushing StrollerAn arrest has been made in the shooting of a mother who was pushing her child in a stroller in Upper Manhattan last week.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Holiday Home Decorations Already Up In Dyker HeightsThanksgiving is more than two weeks away, but in some places, it's already started to look like Christmas.

3 hours ago

Search Party Hits New Jersey Streets In Hopes Of Finding Jashyah MooreA search party hit the streets of a New Jersey neighborhood Tuesday, hoping to find missing teenager Jashyah Moore; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Police: Mother Charged With Murder After 7-Year-Old And 10-Month-Old Found Dead In Car In Hillsborough, N.J.A New Jersey mom is facing murder charges after her two children were found dead in the backseat of a car; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 9 at 6 p.m.

6 hours ago

New Attraction Allows Unobstructed Views Of NYCThrill seekers can now get a truly unique view of New York City.

6 hours ago

Residents Of NJ Apartment Complex Damaged By Ida Learn They May Soon Be HomelessThere's new information on a New Jersey apartment complex that was seriously damaged by the remnants of Hurricane Ida. Residents had to leave, and for weeks, the town has been paying for hotel stays for many of them. Now, those families are learning they could soon be homeless; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

6 hours ago

Newark Officials Say Utility Pipe Replacement Project Is Ahead Of ScheduleNewark is ahead of schedule replacing its utility pipes, which carry water to residents and businesses. The project started less than three years ago amid a water crisis and was supposed to take a decade; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

6 hours ago

Tri-State Area Governors Announce Relief Funding Mass TransitThe Tri-State Area's public transportation systems will get some much-needed federal relief to offset revenue losses during the pandemic.

6 hours ago

Long Island Write-In Candidate, Voters Sound Off On ‘Corrupt System’ Controlling State Judge ElectionsSome call it the last bastion of the political patronage pie, doling out judgeships across the state. Voters go to the polls, but have no impact on the outcome; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

6 hours ago

New Yorkers Getting Ready To Welcome Mobile Sports Betting To StateThe long wait for mobile sports betting in New York is almost over; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the latest.

6 hours ago

Knicks All-Star Julius Randle Announces Donation Campaign To Boost Literacy, Math Skills For NYC StudentsA NBA All-Star is pledging big money to boost literacy and math skills for New York City students in the Bronx; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

7 hours ago

Dyker Heights Residents Begin Setting Up Christmas LightsChopper 2 captured Dyker Heights residents setting up Christmas lights Tuesday.

7 hours ago

Harlem Restaurant Owner Turns To Teens, College Students To Keep Business Running After Pandemic ClosureThe labor market added more than 500,000 jobs in October, but it's still a tough market for New York City teenagers. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell shows us how one Harlem restaurant owner is giving young people a future.

7 hours ago

MTA, Broadway Launch Welcome Back CampaignThe MTA and Broadway are teaming up to welcome theatergoers back.

7 hours ago

Sen. Schumer Backs $1 Billion Plan To Cover Cross Bronx Expressway With Green SpaceIt's a $1 billion plan to heal what some call a concrete scar -- the Cross Bronx Expressway -- and cover it with acres of green space. supporters say it will address environmental injustice. Now, they have the backing of the most powerful senator in Congress; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

7 hours ago