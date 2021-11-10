Exclusive: CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis Takes Us Inside First Flight From LondonAs New York City welcomed back international travelers from the U.K. for the first time in almost two years, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive look at it all on the first flight from London.

3 hours ago

Billy Crystal Returning To Broadway In 'Mr. Saturday Night'Billy Crystal will return to a Broadway stage next spring. Crystal will star as Buddy Young Jr. in "Mr. Saturday Night." Katie Johnston reports.

3 hours ago

Essex County Prosecutor Shares Update In Jashyah Moore SearchAuthorities provide update on 14-year-old missing for nearly a month in East Orange, New Jersey.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: Enjoy While It LastsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

5 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Moves To Reduce Greenhouse Gas EmissionsNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed an executive order Wednesday fast tracking the state's goal for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

5 hours ago

Neighbors Shocked After New Jersey Mother's ArrestA New Jersey community is in shock after two children were found dead in the backseat of a car. CBS2's John Dias has the latest from Hillsborough Township.

5 hours ago

Pfizer Applies For Booster Authorization For AdultsEvery adults in America could soon be eligible for a booster shot if federal regulators approve Pfizer's request to expand their shot to anyone 18 and over. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez explains.

5 hours ago

COVID Outbreak Closes Queens Elementary SchoolPS 166 in Astoria will now have to go fully remote for 10 days. CBS2's Christina Fan reports on how officials are dealing with the aftermath.

5 hours ago

Retired Firefighter Finds Lifesaving Bone Marrow MatchWe have an update in a story CBS2 first brought you several weeks ago about a massive search for a lifesaving bone marrow donor for a New York City hero firefighter.

6 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio's Latest On Vaccine Mandates And Shots For KidsMayor Bill de Blasio holds latest briefing on COVID vaccines for kids and more in New York City.

6 hours ago

Kathie Durst's Family Demands AnswersA week after millionaire real estate tycoon Robert Durst was charged in his wife's death, the victim's family is demanding answers.

6 hours ago

Woman Attacked In Subway ElevatorSurveillance video shows a man drag and rob a woman inside a subway elevator.

10 hours ago

Metro-North Pumpkin Attack Suspect Due In CourtA woman charged with attacking and injuring a Metro-North train conductor has a court appearance Wednesday.

10 hours ago

COVID-19 Vaccines + Kids Town Hall TonightSome of you may have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine for kids, so we've put together a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts to answer them for you.

10 hours ago

Update Expected In Jashyah Moore SearchAn update is expected Wednesday on the search for 14-year-old Jashyah Moore who went missing in New Jersey nearly a month ago.

10 hours ago

N.J. Mother Facing Murder Charges In Children's DeathsA New Jersey community is mourning two young kids found dead in the backseat of a car, and their mother is now facing murder charges, as police try to determine how the kids died and a motive in the case. CBS2's John Dias has the latest.

10 hours ago

New York Weather: Nice WednesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

11 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/9 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 9 at 11 p.m.

17 hours ago

Okavango Blue Diamond On Public Exhibition For First TimeThere's a sparkling new exhibit at the American Museum of Natural History.

17 hours ago

Christmas Spectacular Is Back After 2020 CancellationAn iconic holiday tradition in New York City returns.

17 hours ago

Only On CBS2: 3-Year-Old Receives Letter For Federal Jury Duty In New JerseyA New Jersey family is asking how a 3-year-old gets a letter for federal jury duty. As CBS2's Jessica Layton reports, it turns out, it could be a red flag for child identity theft, and it may be happening more than we all realize.

18 hours ago

Man Rips Down Pride Flag Outside Church In New JerseyA man was caught on camera tearing down a Pride flag outside a New Jersey church.

18 hours ago

'Gravesend' Cast, Crew Help Save Child Pinned Under Vehicle In BrooklynThe cast and crew of a TV show that was shooting a scene in Brooklyn ended up jumping into action to save a child Monday; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

18 hours ago

Arrest Made In Shooting Of Mother Who Was Pushing StrollerAn arrest has been made in the shooting of a mother who was pushing her child in a stroller in Upper Manhattan last week.

18 hours ago