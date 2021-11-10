COVID-19 Vaccines And Kids Town HallCBS2's Chris Wragge asked a panel of doctors and infectious disease experts a series of questions parents would want the answers to.

40 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/10 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 10 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Communities Banning Leaf Blowers Over Noise, PollutionFall foliage is bursting with color, but cleaning up all those leaves is sometimes a noisy job. Now, some communities are banning lead blowers, not just because of how loud they are, but because of the pollution they create; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Veterans Honored In Special Ceremonies In New YorkNumerous events Wednesday honored our heroes in advance of Veterans Day; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

2 hours ago

NJ Gym Owner Sentenced To 3+ Years In Capitol AttackA New Jersey gym owner who punched a police officer during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was sentenced to more than three years in prison.

2 hours ago

Transcripts For Cuomo Sexual Harassment Investigation ReleasedIn former governor Andrew Cuomo's words, his attempt to defend himself from the sexual harassment allegations made by nearly a dozen women has been made public; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

2 hours ago

CBS2's John Elliott Goes Behind The Curtain At The Radio City Rockettes' Christmas SpectacularThe world-famous Rockettes have been part of the Christmas Spectacular at Radio City Music Hall since the very first show in 1933. Many of us know the numbers they perform by heart, but CBS2's John Elliott went behind the curtain to find out how the magic is made.

2 hours ago

Billy Crystal Returning To BroadwayBilly Crystal is headed back to Broadway.

2 hours ago

Wynton Marsalis In Residency Program At Montclair State UniversityA group of music students in New Jersey have a special opportunity to learn from one of the best -- Grammy Award-winning jazz legend Wynton Marsalis.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

American Heart Association Raising Awareness About Challenges Facing Female Service MembersThe American Heart Association is raising awareness about the challenges female service members face; Elise Preston reports for CBS2.

2 hours ago

Islanders Fans With Disabilities File Complaint Over UBS Arena AccessibilityThere is joy for most Islanders fans as the long-awaited new home, the UBS Arena, prepares for its opening in 10 days, but some fans who are disabled claim their health and safety were forgotten in the process; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

Homeless Shelter Opened Friday On West 58th StreetDespite legal challenges and protests, a homeless shelter has opened near Midtown's so-called Billionaire's Row.

2 hours ago

$80K Worth Of Items Stolen In Givenchy Store Smash & GrabPolice are searching for suspects after a smash-and-grab robbery on the Upper East Side.

2 hours ago

New Video Shows Missing New Jersey Teenager Jashyah MooreThere's new video of missing teenager Jashyah Moore in New Jersey; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

2 hours ago

Struggling Veterans' Halls Issue Plea For HelpOn the eve of Veterans Day, there's a call to help struggling veterans' halls; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Cost Of Living On The Rise As Consumer Price Index Jumps 6.2%The cost of living is on the rise. The Labor Department says the consumer price index jumped 6.2% in October compared to last year. It's the highest inflation rate in 31 years; CBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports.

3 hours ago

All American Adults Could Soon Be Eligible For COVID Booster ShotEvery adult in America could soon be eligible for a COVID booster shot if Pfizer's request gets the OK. CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez says it wouldn't matter which vaccine you've already had.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Senate President Steve Sweeney ConcedesIn one of the biggest election upsets ever in New Jersey, Senate President Steve Sweeney conceded Wednesday. The Republican challenger, a truck driver and political newcomer, is the winner; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Queens Elementary School Shut Down Due To COVID OutbreakAn elementary school in Queens has been closed because of a COVID outbreak; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Police Now Calling Death Of Baby On Lower East Side A HomicidePolice are now calling the death of a baby on the Lower East Side a homicide.

3 hours ago

NJ Mother Accused Of Murdering 2 Children Appears In CourtA mother accused of murdering her two young children made her first court appearance Wednesday; CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

3 hours ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Takes Stand At TrialKyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who shot two people dead at a 2020 protest, took the stand in Kenosha on Wednesday; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

3 hours ago

Exclusive: CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis Takes Us Inside First Flight From LondonAs New York City welcomed back international travelers from the U.K. for the first time in almost two years, CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis got an exclusive look at it all on the first flight from London.

6 hours ago