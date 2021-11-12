New York Weather: CBS2 11/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 12 at 6 p.m.

2 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Chase On New Jersey TurnpikePolice say a suspect led them on a 20-minute chase on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday.

2 hours ago

Volunteers Save Fish, Frogs In South HuntingtonFor days, volunteers on Long Island have been wading through murkey water in South Huntington, saving the lives of thousands of fish and frogs; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Nicholas Scutari To Replace Sweeney As NJ Senate PresidentDemocrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked State Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader.

3 hours ago

Rockland County Man Goes On Hateful Tirade During Public Meeting Over Proposed SynagogueHate reared its ugly head this week at a public meeting in Rockland County. It happened during a hearing over a proposed synagogue; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

Santa Making Early Appearances At Local MallsGetting an early start on shopping was at the top of the list of things to do for some families this week, and for those who headed to malls, many were surprised to see Santa waiting for them; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

'Adele's One Night Only' Concert Is Sunday Night On CBS2Adele is making her highly anticipated return to music this weekend with her "One Night Only" concert in Los Angeles.

3 hours ago

More Lawsuits Filed In Connection To Deadly Stampede At Astroworld Music FestivalNearly one week after the deadly stampede at the Astroworld Music Festival, a spokesperson for Travis Scott says the rapper was not responsible. Friday, more lawsuits were filed in the tragedy; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.

3 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Bronx Zoo Lion Taunting StuntA woman arrested for jumping a barrier at the Bronx Zoo in 2019 is being sought again after police say she pulled a similar stunt.

3 hours ago

New Details Released About Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Trying To Rape JoggerThere are new details about the convicted sex offender who police say tried to rape a jogger on a footpath to Randall's Island; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

3 hours ago

Loved Ones Mark 20th Anniversary Of Deadly American Flight 587 CrashFriday marks the anniversary of a deadly plane crash in Belle Harbor, Queens. Everyone on American Flight 587 was killed when it crashed 20 years ago; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

3 hours ago

Judge Terminates Spear ConservatorshipA Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money since 2008.

3 hours ago

NJ To Create 9-Mile Greenway From Jersey City To MontclairNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to create a new greenway.

3 hours ago

Ciattarelli Concedes New Jersey Governor's Race To MurphyRepublican Jack Ciattarelli has conceded the close race for New Jersey governor to Democratic in cumbent Phil Murphy ten days after the election.

3 hours ago

Police On Alert After Long Island Rep. Andrew Garbarino Receives Death ThreatsPolice are on alert around the home and district offices of a Long Island congressman. Andrew Garbarino is the focus of vitriol and backlash after the Republican voted in favor of the nation's infrastructure bill; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Missed Measles Vaccinations Could Cause Global OutbreakOfficials are now worried about a measles outbreak.

3 hours ago

COVID Cases Spiking In Some States, Sparking Concerns About Fifth WaveHealth officials fear a fifth wave of the coronavirus could stifle the holiday season. Cases are spiking in some places in the United States, and overseas, at least one country just announced a new lockdown; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

3 hours ago

2 Killed In Plane Crash, Including NYC Man Who Went To Space With William ShatnerA man who went to space with William Shatner in October is one of two people who died in a plane crash in New Jersey.

4 hours ago

New Video Released In Connection To Central Park Sexual Assault InvestigationThere's new video in the search for a possible suspect in a sexual assault in Central Park. The woman was raped while jogging Thursday; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago

Good Samaritans Help Woman Pushed Onto Times Square Subway Tracks During Attempted RobberyGood Samaritans stepped in to help Friday after a woman was pushed onto the subway tracks in Times Square during an attempted robbery; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

4 hours ago

Mother Of New Jersey Teen Who Went Missing ArrestedThe mother of 14-year-old Jashyah Moore is under arrest. The East Orange teen had been missing since Oct. 14 but was found safe Thursday night in New York City; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Record Number Of Eateries Participating In 12th Annual Harlem Restaurant WeekThe 12th Annual Harlem Restaurant Week is happening now, with more eateries involved than ever before. Some are even stronger now than they were before the pandemic. CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports. Then, Nikoa Evans of Harlem Park To Park discusses Harlem Restaurant Week with CBS2's Dana Tyler.

6 hours ago

Watch: Ciattarelli Concedes To Murphy In NJ Gov RaceRepublican Jack Ciattarelli officially concedes New Jersey governor's race to Phil Murphy.

7 hours ago

Autopsy Results: New Jersey Children Found Dead In Mother's Car Died Of AsphyxiationAutopsy results were released Friday in the deaths of two young siblings in New Jersey. Katie Johnston reports.

7 hours ago