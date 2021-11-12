New York Weather: CBS2 11/12 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 12 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Families Fighting For Harsher Punishment For Motorists Who Drive With Suspended LicenseDriving with a suspended license is illegal, and yet, that doesn't stop some motorists. Even when these lawbreakers kill, critics say they get off with a slap on the wrist; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Fans Celebrate End Of Conservatorship Over Britney SpearsAfter almost 14 years and a highly publicized legal fight, the conservatorship over Britney Spears has come to an end; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

2 hours ago

Concern Growing About 5th Wave Of COVIDA concern is growing over a fifth wave of COVID; CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports.

2 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio: 93% Of City Workforce Is Now VaccinatedAccording to the latest data, 93% of the total city workforce is vaccinated.

2 hours ago

2 Arrests Made After Chase On New Jersey TurnpikeTwo people were arrested after a driver led police on a chase on the New Jersey Turnpike.

2 hours ago

Mother Of New Jersey Teen Jashyah Moore Accused Of AbuseShe made desperate pleas for her missing daughter's return. Now, a New Jersey mother is accused of abuse; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

2 hours ago

2-Year-Old Falls From 9th Floor Window Of Bronx BuildingA 2-year-old boy has been hospitalized after falling out the ninth floor window of a building in the Bronx.

2 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 10: New York Jets & TeasersCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 10 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

3 hours ago

Fanalysis NFL Week 10: Top PlaysCBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 10 with Pickswise sports betting analyst Jared Smith in the latest edition of Fanalysis.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/12 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for November 12 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Suspect Arrested After Chase On New Jersey TurnpikePolice say a suspect led them on a 20-minute chase on the New Jersey Turnpike on Friday.

7 hours ago

Volunteers Save Fish, Frogs In South HuntingtonFor days, volunteers on Long Island have been wading through murkey water in South Huntington, saving the lives of thousands of fish and frogs; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

7 hours ago

Nicholas Scutari To Replace Sweeney As NJ Senate PresidentDemocrats in the New Jersey Senate have picked State Sen. Nicholas Scutari to be their new leader.

7 hours ago

Rockland County Man Goes On Hateful Tirade During Public Meeting Over Proposed SynagogueHate reared its ugly head this week at a public meeting in Rockland County. It happened during a hearing over a proposed synagogue; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

7 hours ago

Santa Making Early Appearances At Local MallsGetting an early start on shopping was at the top of the list of things to do for some families this week, and for those who headed to malls, many were surprised to see Santa waiting for them; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

7 hours ago

'Adele's One Night Only' Concert Is Sunday Night On CBS2Adele is making her highly anticipated return to music this weekend with her "One Night Only" concert in Los Angeles.

7 hours ago

More Lawsuits Filed In Connection To Deadly Stampede At Astroworld Music FestivalNearly one week after the deadly stampede at the Astroworld Music Festival, a spokesperson for Travis Scott says the rapper was not responsible. Friday, more lawsuits were filed in the tragedy; Bradley Blackburn reports for CBS2.

7 hours ago

Police Search For Suspect In Bronx Zoo Lion Taunting StuntA woman arrested for jumping a barrier at the Bronx Zoo in 2019 is being sought again after police say she pulled a similar stunt.

7 hours ago

New Details Released About Convicted Sex Offender Accused Of Trying To Rape JoggerThere are new details about the convicted sex offender who police say tried to rape a jogger on a footpath to Randall's Island; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

8 hours ago

Loved Ones Mark 20th Anniversary Of Deadly American Flight 587 CrashFriday marks the anniversary of a deadly plane crash in Belle Harbor, Queens. Everyone on American Flight 587 was killed when it crashed 20 years ago; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

8 hours ago

Judge Terminates Spear ConservatorshipA Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money since 2008.

8 hours ago

NJ To Create 9-Mile Greenway From Jersey City To MontclairNew Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wants to create a new greenway.

8 hours ago

Ciattarelli Concedes New Jersey Governor's Race To MurphyRepublican Jack Ciattarelli has conceded the close race for New Jersey governor to Democratic in cumbent Phil Murphy ten days after the election.

8 hours ago