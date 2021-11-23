New York Weather: CBS2 11/23 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for November 23 at 11 p.m.

2 hours ago

Web Extra: Opening Night At 'Clyde's' On BroadwayThe new play "Clyde's" opened on Broadway on Nov. 23, 2021.

2 hours ago

'Hotspotting The Opioid Crisis' Aims To Prevent OverdosesSo many families have felt the pain of losing a loved one to a drug overdose, and now, new artificial intelligence technology is being used to help prevent such tragedies; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

3 hours ago

'Clyde's' Opens On Broadway, Will Stream Performances During Final 2 WeeksThe new Broadway play "Clyde's" officially opened Tuesday night, and the show is taking unusual steps so that more people can see it; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

Some Thanksgiving Party Hosts Asking Guests To Take COVID TestsThis Thanksgiving, everyone wants to celebrate with their loved ones after many skipped family gatherings last year, but now some are being asked to get a COVID test before they sit down at the dinner table; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

3 hours ago

Man In Custody After Allegedly Shooting 13-Year-Old Boy In The BronxA man is in police custody after a 13-year-old boy in the Bronx became the latest victim of gun violence in the city. He was shot while on his way to school Tuesday morning; CBS2's Jessica Layton reports.

3 hours ago

90% Of Thanksgiving Travelers Expected To Drive This YearIf you're hitting the road for the holiday, you aren't alone. Ninety percent of people going somewhere for Thanksgiving are expected to drive this year; CBS2's Cory James reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 11/23 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's John Elliott has your weather forecast for November 23 at 6 p.m.

7 hours ago

Video Shows Bear Closing Front Door On Command In NJA woman in Vernon, New Jersey, has an encounter with a bear you have to see to believe.

7 hours ago

Driver Seen Driving On Sidewalk In WilliamsburgSomeone was caught on camera driving on a sidewalk in Brooklyn on Tuesday.

7 hours ago

New York Botanical Garden's Annual Holiday Train Show Returns For 30th YearA holiday tradition is back in all its glory at the New York Botanical Garden after having limited capacity last year due to the pandemic; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

7 hours ago

NY City Council Approves Plan To Rezone GowanusThe City Council has given the go-ahead to Mayor Bill de Blasio's plan to make some big changes in Brooklyn's Gowanus neighborhood.

7 hours ago

Federal Leaders Believe Second Avenue Subway Expansion Will Finally Get Green LightAfter being stalled for years, state and federal leaders believe the expansion of the Second Avenue subway is finally going to get a green light, but the federal government still has to approve three new stations in East Harlem; CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

8 hours ago

New York Attorney General Investigating Allegations Of Past Teacher Sexual Misconduct In Babylon School DistrictAttorney General Letitia James is investigating the Babylon School District after a barrage of abuse allegations of past teacher sexual misconduct; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

8 hours ago

NASA Will Attempt To Redirect AsteroidCBS2's Vanessa Murdock reports on NASA's first attempt ever to defend against a threat that's out of this world -- an asteroid.

8 hours ago

US Airman On Mission To Bring Cat Back HomeA United States Air Force sergeant has asked a rescue organization for help to get a cat from the Middle East to the United States.

8 hours ago

Olivia Rodrigo, Jon Batiste Dominate Grammy NominationsThe Grammy nominees are out and there are surprises; Anthony Pura reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

'Clyde's' Will Stream Final 2 Weeks Of Performances In JanuaryA new Broadway play is taking an unusual step to provide access to more theatergoers.

8 hours ago

Long Island Educator Walking 300 Miles In 6 Days To Bring Attention To Students' Mental HealthA Long Island educator is on a mission to bring attention to students' mental health during the pandemic, and he's doing it in dramatic fashion, walking hundreds of miles this week across Suffolk County; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

8 hours ago

Bronx Leaders Encouraging Consumers To Shop Local For ThanksgivingWith two days to go until Thanksgiving, many people are making their last-minute purchases for the big meal, and while some choose to go to big chain stores, leaders in the Bronx are encouraging people to shop local; Leah Mishkin reports for CBS2.

8 hours ago

City Council Approved NY Blood Center's Expansion ProjectThe center wants to turn its three-story headquarters on the Upper East Side into a 16-story, state-of-the-art life sciences hub in the middle of a residential street.

8 hours ago

Man In Wheelchair Beaten, Robbed By Group Of Suspects In The BronxA man was beaten, robbed and dragged from his wheelchair in the Bronx.

8 hours ago

Queens Man Attacked With Metal Pipe, Suspect On The LooseA man on his way to work was attacked with a metal pipe during a violent robbery earlier this month in Queens. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

Busiest Day Of The Year At Hunts Point Produce MarketThe Bronx wholesale market will distribute more than 30 million pounds of produce throughout the Metropolitan area.

8 hours ago