CBS2's Dick Brennan and Cindy Hsu ask Dr. David Goldberg your questions as the Omicron variant is driving a large surge in COVID infections. Dr. Goldberg is an infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian Hospital Group Westchester and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University.
Dr. David Goldberg Answers Your COVID And Omicron Variant Questions
Sponsored By
Program: CBS2 News At 5Categories: Health and Fitness, News, General, Local News, WCBSTV, Google
Latest Videos
Cardinal Dolan On In-Person Christmas Masses: 'Full Speed Ahead'CBS2's Mary Calvi has the story.
COVID-19 Sidelines 8% Of NYPDCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the story.
Playwright Saves The Day At Broadway Show Impacted By COVID-19CBS2's Dave Carlin has the story.
Another Day Of Skyrocketing COVID Cases On Long IslandHowever, some Suffolk County lawmakers and business owners are pushing back against the mask mandate. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.
Outgoing DOC Commissioner Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Cases At Rikers IslandCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.
Toys Of Hope Charity Back In Business After Replacement Van DonatedPrayers were answered for a Long Island-based volunteer organization that was grounded at the worst time of year. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.
New York Weather: 12/22 Wednesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.
Stand-Ins For Santa Harder To Come ByWith more in-person events, the demand is high. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock tells us about the Santa shortage.
The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Can Also Lead To A Lot Of StressA new survey finds unrealistic expectations for the holidays are stressing out both parents and kids. But as Bradley Blackburn reports, you may get more from the holidays by doing less.
Brooklyn Nanny Hailed As A Hero For Pushing Child In Stroller Out Of The Way Of Oncoming TruckPolice say the nanny was hit by the truck as she was crossing the street with the 1-year-old in the stroller.
Dr. David Goldberg Answers Your COVID And Omicron Variant QuestionsCBS2's Dick Brennan and Cindy Hsu ask Dr. David Goldberg your questions as the Omicron variant is driving a large surge in COVID infections. Dr. Goldberg is an infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian Hospital Group Westchester and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University.
$180,000 Cash Donation Mailed To City College Of New YorkThe sender is unidentified, but wrote that they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career.
Delta Air Lines To CDC: Adjust Guidelines On Breakthrough COVID Quarantine TimeRight now, the Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 10 days. CBS2’s Cory James has more on how these guidelines are impacting the travel industry.
Hoboken Fire That Killed 2 Re-Ignites, Firefighter Injured When Ceiling CollapsesThe building houses several businesses and studios for artists.
Aracellio Pellot Shot Dead In Apparent Road Rage Incident In The BronxPolice believe road rage is what led to the shooting of a passenger in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The suspect is still on the loose. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.
Police Say They Stopped A Rape In Progress In ChelseaPolice arrested a 61-year-old registered sex offender they say they caught raping a woman at a construction site in Chelsea early Wednesday.
Paterson, N.J. Using Mobile Unit To Ramp Up Vaccinations Over The HolidaysWith a surge in COVID-19 infections, the city of Paterson is working to step up its vaccine efforts.
NYC Teachers Union Warns Of Possible Return To Remote Learning Amid COVID SurgeThe city teachers’ union has come out with a stern warning for the incoming administration — fix the COVID-19 testing problems, or risk having to go back to remote learning. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.
As Demand For COVID Tests Grows, So Do Delays In Getting ResultsState and local leaders are deploying more resources to get a handle on the exploding need for COVID tests, and a quicker turnaround for results. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.
FDA Approves Pfizer COVID PillThe Food and Drug Administration approves the first pill to treat COVID symptoms.
New York Weather: Wind Picks UpCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.
Road Rage Suspected In Deadly Bronx ShootingPolice say a passenger was killed in a suspected case of road rage Wednesday in the Bronx. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene.
Jets Coach Tests Positive For COVIDNew York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive.
Cardinal Dolan On Celebrating Safely This ChristmasHow will this year's Christmas Eve mass be impacted by COVID and the Omicron variant? CBS2's Mary Calvi hears from Timothy Cardinal Dolan.