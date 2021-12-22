Cardinal Dolan On In-Person Christmas Masses: 'Full Speed Ahead'CBS2's Mary Calvi has the story.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Sidelines 8% Of NYPDCBS2's Cindy Hsu has the story.

3 hours ago

Playwright Saves The Day At Broadway Show Impacted By COVID-19CBS2's Dave Carlin has the story.

3 hours ago

Another Day Of Skyrocketing COVID Cases On Long IslandHowever, some Suffolk County lawmakers and business owners are pushing back against the mask mandate. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

3 hours ago

Outgoing DOC Commissioner Sounds Alarm About COVID-19 Cases At Rikers IslandCBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas has the story.

3 hours ago

Toys Of Hope Charity Back In Business After Replacement Van DonatedPrayers were answered for a Long Island-based volunteer organization that was grounded at the worst time of year. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: 12/22 Wednesday Evening ForecastCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has a look at the forecast.

3 hours ago

Stand-Ins For Santa Harder To Come ByWith more in-person events, the demand is high. CBS2's Vanessa Murdock tells us about the Santa shortage.

3 hours ago

The Most Wonderful Time Of The Year Can Also Lead To A Lot Of StressA new survey finds unrealistic expectations for the holidays are stressing out both parents and kids. But as Bradley Blackburn reports, you may get more from the holidays by doing less.

3 hours ago

Brooklyn Nanny Hailed As A Hero For Pushing Child In Stroller Out Of The Way Of Oncoming TruckPolice say the nanny was hit by the truck as she was crossing the street with the 1-year-old in the stroller.

3 hours ago

Dr. David Goldberg Answers Your COVID And Omicron Variant QuestionsCBS2's Dick Brennan and Cindy Hsu ask Dr. David Goldberg your questions as the Omicron variant is driving a large surge in COVID infections. Dr. Goldberg is an infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian Hospital Group Westchester and assistant professor of medicine at Columbia University.

4 hours ago

$180,000 Cash Donation Mailed To City College Of New YorkThe sender is unidentified, but wrote that they are an alumnus who wanted to give back to the school that jump-started their science career.

4 hours ago

Delta Air Lines To CDC: Adjust Guidelines On Breakthrough COVID Quarantine TimeRight now, the Centers for Disease Control recommends anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to isolate for 10 days. CBS2’s Cory James has more on how these guidelines are impacting the travel industry.

4 hours ago

Hoboken Fire That Killed 2 Re-Ignites, Firefighter Injured When Ceiling CollapsesThe building houses several businesses and studios for artists.

4 hours ago

Aracellio Pellot Shot Dead In Apparent Road Rage Incident In The BronxPolice believe road rage is what led to the shooting of a passenger in a vehicle early Wednesday morning. The suspect is still on the loose. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

4 hours ago

Police Say They Stopped A Rape In Progress In ChelseaPolice arrested a 61-year-old registered sex offender they say they caught raping a woman at a construction site in Chelsea early Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Paterson, N.J. Using Mobile Unit To Ramp Up Vaccinations Over The HolidaysWith a surge in COVID-19 infections, the city of Paterson is working to step up its vaccine efforts.

4 hours ago

NYC Teachers Union Warns Of Possible Return To Remote Learning Amid COVID SurgeThe city teachers’ union has come out with a stern warning for the incoming administration — fix the COVID-19 testing problems, or risk having to go back to remote learning. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

4 hours ago

As Demand For COVID Tests Grows, So Do Delays In Getting ResultsState and local leaders are deploying more resources to get a handle on the exploding need for COVID tests, and a quicker turnaround for results. CBS2's Lisa Rozner reports.

4 hours ago

FDA Approves Pfizer COVID PillThe Food and Drug Administration approves the first pill to treat COVID symptoms.

9 hours ago

New York Weather: Wind Picks UpCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

9 hours ago

Road Rage Suspected In Deadly Bronx ShootingPolice say a passenger was killed in a suspected case of road rage Wednesday in the Bronx. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports from the scene.

9 hours ago

Jets Coach Tests Positive For COVIDNew York Jets head coach Robert Saleh has tested positive.

9 hours ago

Cardinal Dolan On Celebrating Safely This ChristmasHow will this year's Christmas Eve mass be impacted by COVID and the Omicron variant? CBS2's Mary Calvi hears from Timothy Cardinal Dolan.

9 hours ago