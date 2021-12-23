CBS2 Puts Italian-American Christmas Staple Panettone To The Taste TestAs reporter Tony Aiello explains, the prices for the sweet loaves of bread range from humble to high end, but price might not be true indicator of which is best.

City Gives Millions Of Dollars To Brooklyn's Old Stone HouseMayor de Blasio said Old Stone House is one of the most important sites of the American Revolution.

Arthur Avenue Abuzz With Last-Minute Shopping For Christmas Eve FeastFrom crusty, golden bread, to perfectly pressed baccala, freshly made pasta and the best sausage and cheese, Little Italy in the Bronx is a “buon appetito” holiday hotspot. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Houses Of Worship Offer Options For Parishioners Amid COVID SurgeMany churches are still holding Christmas Eve services despite the rapid increase in COVID cases. Bus some houses of worship are offering options. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

City Leaders Urge Incoming Adams Administration To Address Rikers Island COVID SurgeLocal leaders are taking aim at Mayor Bill de Blasio and urging the next administration to take action. CBS2's Aundrea Cline-Thomas reports.

Long Island Man Celebrates Extra-Special Christmas After Heart TransplantA Long Island dad is home for the holiday after spending last Christmas battling heart failure. He's not taking anything for granted. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Santa Visits Children At St. Peter's University HospitalSanta surprised the pediatric unit of the hospital in New Brunswick.

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/23 Thursday Evening UpdateJohn Elliott has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

Omicron Variant Fact Vs. FictionHow worried should you be about the variant? Do you really need a booster shot? What test should you get? CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez has answers.

Viral Video Shows Diners Directly Outside NYC Tourist's Hotel Room WindowA woman visiting New York City looked out her hotel room window and realized she didn't get what she paid for. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

Most Long Island Communities Opt-Out Of Marijuana DispensariesMunicipalities have until Dec. 31 to decide if they will allow legalized adult-use recreational marijuana dispensaries and on-site consumption sites. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

DUMBO Offers Touch Of Small-Town Cheer In Big CityFor city dwellers who might be craving a “Main Street” holiday experience, it’s just a subway ride away. CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.

Holiday Shoppers Show CBS2 What's In The BagTime is ticking and New Yorkers are on last-minute shopping frenzies. CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Lawmakers Propose Harsher Penalties For 'Porch Pirates'Porch pirates, beware. A proposal in New Jersey would up the ante for these crimes. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Cuomo Will Not Face Criminal Charges For Alleged 2019 IncidentA female state trooper accused the former governor of running the palm of his hand across her stomach as she held the door for him at Belmont Park.

NYPD School Safety Agent Mye Johnson Killed In Astoria Triple ShootingA shooting in Queens left a 27-year-old woman celebrating her birthday dead and two others injured. CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.

Gov. Hochul Outlaws Fake Vaccine CardsMaking fake vaccine cards is now a crime in New York.

More Long Lines For COVID Tests In New York CityThe lines were long again Thursday as New Yorkers rush to get tested for COVID before Christmas. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

New Year's Eve Celebration In Times Square Will Be Scaled BackMayor de Blasio announced big changes to the big party in Times Square. CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

NYPD Update On Astoria Triple ShootingA 27-year-old woman died and two others were hurt in a shooting outside a bar in Queens.

Times Square New Year's Eve Celebration To Be Scaled BackThe New Year’s Eve party in Times Square is being scaled back.

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/23 Thursday Afternoon UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At Noon.

Packaged Salads Recalled Over Listeria OutbreaksSeveral brands of packaged salads are being recalled because of two listeria outbreaks.

See It: TSA Officer Saves Choking Baby At Newark AirportThe incredible act of heroism was caught on camera when a baby started choking at Newark Liberty International Airport.

