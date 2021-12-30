Funeral Thursday For FDNY Lt. Who Died At Staten Island FirehouseJoseph Maiello spent 22 years with the FDNY and survived the collapse of the World Trade Center's North Tower on 9/11.

57 minutes ago

Caught On Video: 75-Year-Old Attacked From Behind In Bank LobbyNew video shows the brutal beating of a man on the Upper West Side.

1 hour ago

Smoking Banned On New York State Fairgrounds In 2022Open, outdoor smoking will be banned on the grounds during the fair, officials said.

2 hours ago

Dozens More Flights Canceled At New York City-Area AirportsThe holiday travel chaos continued Thursday morning across the country.

2 hours ago

Nassau County Distributing 20,000 At-Home COVID Test KitsNassau County is distributing free at-home COVID tests and expanding PCR testing in response to growing demand.

2 hours ago

Mayor-Elect Adams To Announce COVID PlansCases continue to spike statewide and long lines persist at testing sites in the city. CBS2's John Dias reports.

2 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/30 Thursday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

Westminster Dog Show PostponedThe Westminster Kennel Club's dog show has been postponed for the second year in a row due to COVID.

10 hours ago

Queen Mary 2 Cruise Ship Changes Plans Because Of COVIDCruise passengers on the Queen Mary 2 are spending extra days on Barbados because of a COVID outbreak onboard.

10 hours ago

Flight Cancellations Continue As COVID Staffing Shortages Impact AirlinesHoliday travel chaos continued for a sixth day Wednesday.

10 hours ago

Deadly Police-Involved Shooting In Paterson, NJThere was a deadly police-involved shooting in Paterson on Wednesday night.

10 hours ago

Study Reveals Omicron's Impact On Brooklyn BusinessesA new study reveals just how hard some local businesses are being hit by Omicron this holiday season. It comes as New York is trying to keep up with the soaring demand for COVID tests; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

10 hours ago

Police Searching For Hit-And-Run Driver Who Struck 2 Pedestrians, Outdoor Dining Structure In The BronxA hit-and-run driver is still on the run after striking two pedestrians and crashing into an outdoor dining structure in the Bronx; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

10 hours ago

Ghislaine Maxwell Found Guilty Of 5 Charges In Sex Trafficking TrialJurors deliberated for five days before finding Ghislaine Maxwell guilty on five of six counts for helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Jeffrey Epstein; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

CBS2 Investigates: Why Are So Many Repeat Offenders In Need Of Mental Health Services Back On NYC Streets?From the subway to the street, NYPD data shows crime is up in New York City more than 6% compared to last year. In some of the unprovoked attacks, we've learned the suspect has a criminal past, with victims that have sounded the alarm before. CBS2's Lisa Rozner investigates the troubling pattern.

11 hours ago

12 hours ago

12 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/29 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 29 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

Track And Field Competition Returns To Washington Heights' Armory After Pandemic PauseThe pandemic has added a layer of complexity to events large and small, including a track and field competition at the Armory in Washington Heights. Young athletes are back in action after a long pandemic pause earlier this year; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

15 hours ago

Ahead Of New Year's Eve, Nassau Police Unveil Road Safety PlansNassau County Police have unveiled a new effort to improve road safety.

15 hours ago

Man Accused Of Shooting Parents On Christmas In Hewlett HarborAuthorities say a man charged with trying to kill his parents on Christmas morning in Hewlett Harbor shot both of them during an argument; CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

15 hours ago

Police Search For Suspects Behind Violent Home Invasion In BrooklynPolice are searching for three suspects wanted in connection to a violent home invasion in Brooklyn.

15 hours ago

15 hours ago