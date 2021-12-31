CBS2 Spotlight: Favorite New Year's TraditionsWe're not just shining a light on singers we love. We're focusing on New Year's traditions, too. CBS2's Elise Finch got suggestions from the people who help bring you the news each and every day!

8 minutes ago

Caught On Video: Man Knocks Milk Crates Onto Woman Leaving ShopNew video from police shows a bizarre attack in Manhattan.

34 minutes ago

Hundreds Of Homes Destroyed In Colorado WildfiresHundreds of homes and businesses in Colorado have burned to the ground in sudden, raging wildfires.

1 hour ago

New Year's Eve Street Closures Take Effect In MidtownStreet closings are now in effect for a significant chunk of midtown.

2 hours ago

Times Square Ready For Another Smaller New Year's Eve CelebrationOn the final day of 2021, Times Square is reminiscent of 2020 as the city prepares for a smaller New Year's Eve celebration. CBS2's John Dias reports.

3 hours ago

NYPD: Teen Shot In Leg In East HarlemA teenage girl suffered a leg injury when she was shot early Friday morning.

3 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2's 12/31 Friday Morning UpdateElise Finch has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News This Morning.

4 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/30 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 30 at 11 p.m.

10 hours ago

What's The Best Face Mask To Protect Against Omicron? Experts Weigh InWith COVID-19 infection numbers jumping from the Omicron variant, it's a good time to consider or maybe reconsider what mask you are wearing to protect yourself and those around you; CBS2's Thalia Perez reports.

10 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Holds Walk-Out Ceremony At City HallMayor Bill de Blasio is saying goodbye to the city he served for the past eight years.

10 hours ago

Thousands Of New Jersey Students Returning To Remote Learning After Winter BreakWith COVID cases spiking, the return to school after winter break will be a remote learning experience for thousands of students in New Jersey; CBS2's Cory James reports.

10 hours ago

NYC Mayor-Elect Eric Adams Reveals 6-Pillar Plan To Fight COVIDNew York City Mayor-elect Eric Adams revealed his strategy to fight COVID-19 on Thursday. His six-pillar plan includes vaccines, support for hospitals and other congregate settings, testing, treatment, slowing the spread and safer schools; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

11 hours ago

Multiple New Jersey School Districts Going Remote After Winter BreakMultiple New Jersey schools have announced they'll be going remote when they return from winter break.

13 hours ago

Times Square Alliance Senior VP Regina Fojas Discusses New Year's Eve Safety PlansThe big New Year's Eve celebration is back in Times Square, but once again, the festivities will be more subdued because of COVID-19. Regina Fojas, senior vice president of the Times Square Alliance, joins CBSN New York's Jessica Moore to talk about the event.

13 hours ago

Mayor De Blasio Delivers Last COVID-19 Briefing For NYCMayor Bill de Blasio delivered his last COVID-19 briefing for New York City on Dec. 30, 2021.

13 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 12/30 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Vanessa Murdock has your weather forecast for December 30 at 6 p.m.

15 hours ago

Legislation Would Be Pesticides That Kill Bee Colonies In New JerseyThere's a new proposal in New Jersey to save a vital part of the state's agriculture industry. The legislation would ban certain pesticides that kill bee colonies; CBS2's Meg Baker explains.

15 hours ago

Pharmaceutical Company, Affiliates Found Liable In Opioid CrisisA jury has found a pharmaceutical company and its affiliates liable in the opioid crisis in a landmark trial on Long Island. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke with a family that has been fighting the epidemic for over a decade.

15 hours ago

Connecticut Gov. Lamont Discusses Delay Of At-Home Test KitsConnecticut Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday that at-home rapid tests ordered by the state still have not arrived.

16 hours ago

City, State Agencies Short-Staffed Amid COVID SurgeThe latest COVID surge is increasingly making city and state agencies short-staffed; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

16 hours ago

Hundreds Of New Laws Going Into Effect In 2022Hundreds of new laws are going into effect in the Tri-State Area on Saturday. These laws impact everything from recreational marijuana to coffee cups; CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

16 hours ago

NYC High School Cheerleading Squad Needs Help Getting To National CompetitionA local high school cheerleading squad has a chance to make history after qualifying to compete at a national competition. The only problem now is getting there; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.

16 hours ago

Tesla Issues Lead To 2 RecallsMore than 475,000 Tesla cars are having issues, leading to two recalls.

16 hours ago

Concerning Levels Of Heavy Metals Found In Many SpicesSpices can be found in just about everyone's kitchen, but a new study reveals that some spices may contain concerning levels of heavy metals; Naomi Ruchim reports for CBS2.

16 hours ago