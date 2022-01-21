New York Weather: CBS2 1/21 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 21 at 11 p.m.

Body Of NYPD Officer Escorted From Harlem HospitalThe body of a 22-year-old officer who was shot and killed in Harlem was escorted to the medical examiner's office Friday night.

Latest Shooting Brings Total Of NYPD Officers Shot In January To 5It's been a dangerous start to the New Year for police in New York City. Just this week, three officers were wounded and one was killed in three separate shootings; CBS2's Cory James reports.

Officers Gather Outside Hospital For Procession After Deadly Shooting In HarlemA heartbreaking tribute unfolded outside Harlem Hospital on Friday night; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

1 NYPD Officer In Critical Condition At Harlem HospitalPolice Commissioner Keechant Sewell made an impassioned plea Friday night, asking New Yorkers to pray for the officer who is currently fighting for his life; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

NYPD Officer Killed In Harlem Shooting, Another Fighting For His LifeA 22-year-old NYPD officer was shot and killed in the line of duty in Harlem on Friday night, and a second officer is fighting for his life; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

Mayor Adams, Police Officials Give Update On NYPD Officer Killed, Another Wounded In Harlem ShootingPolice Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Mayor Eric Adams and more gave an emotional briefing after a 22-year-old officer was killed and another officer is fighting for his life after being shot in Harlem.

At Least 2 NYPD Officers Shot, 1 Other Injured In HarlemAt least two NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on Friday night. CBS2's Ali Bauman and Cory James report.

2 NYPD Officers Shot In HarlemTwo NYPD officers were shot in Harlem on Friday.

New York Weather: CBS2 1/21 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for January 21 at 6 p.m.

Vets4Warriors Connects Veterans In Need Of Help With PeersThe pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many people, including military veterans. There is increased isolation, anxiety and other struggles, but a voice for vets is just a phone call away; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

Tractor-Trailer Hits Overpass On Jackie Robinson ParkwayThe top of a tractor trailer was sheared off Friday after it hit an overpass on the Jackie Robinson Parkway in Queens.

At Least 3 Dogs Die After Visiting Popular Dog Run In BrooklynDog owners in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, are growing more concerned after at least three dogs died after visiting a popular dog run. Now, the city health department is investigating; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

City Of Paterson Hosting Blood Drive To Help With ShortagesThe city of Paterson is stepping up to help with the country's worst blood shortage in over a decade.

Long Island Biology Teacher Ordered To Stay Away From Teen After Allegedly Illegally Injecting Him With COVID VaccineA Long Island biology teacher faces up to four years in prison, accused of injecting a neighbor's son with what is believed to be a COVID vaccine. In court, she was ordered to stay away from the teenager; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

Norwalk City Official Accused Of Shooting, Killing Tenant After DisputeA Norwalk city official has been arrested, accused of shooting her tenant after a dispute; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

Long Island Grandmother Credited With Taking Down Alleged ScammerA Long Island grandmother outsmarted some would-be thieves. Police say they intended to scam her out of thousands of dollars, but she wasn't having it; CBS2's Kiran Dhillon reports.

Black-Owned Comedy Club In Harlem Succeeding With Community Support Despite SetbacksA new comedy club in Harlem is making its mark on New York City's entertainment scene and succeeding with community support, despite setbacks; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

Breakthrough Procedure Could Help Treat Hip Pain In Younger PatientsThere's a potential breakthrough in treating hip pain in younger patients with a procedure that uses stem cells; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

NYC High School Students Taking Part In Theatrical ExperimentDozens of New York City high school students from every borough are taking part in a challenging theatrical experiment. They must write, mount and star in a series of one-act plays to share their experiences with the world with an extremely tight deadline for getting it done; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

Woman Arrested In Spitting Attack On Brooklyn ChildPolice have arrested a woman accused of making antisemitism remarks toward and spitting on children in Marine Park, Brooklyn.

Paterson Teen Struck By Stray Bullet, Killed While Helping Grandmother With GroceriesA New Jersey community is mourning the death of an honor student who was caught in the crossfire of gun violence outside his family home; CBS2's Leah Mishkin reports.

Giants Announce Joe Schoen As Their Next General ManagerThe New York Giants have hired a new general manager, taking the first big step in rebuilding the struggling franchise; CBS2's Otis Livingston reports.

Rock Star Meat Loaf Remembered In Connecticut As 'Coach Meat' Of Joel Barlow High School Softball TeamRock superstar and actor Meat Loaf had an amazing career, selling 100 million records around the world and appearing in 50 movies and TV shows, but he somehow also made time to coach high school softball in suburban Connecticut; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

