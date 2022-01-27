Health Officials Studying New 'Stealth' Omicron Variant Found In Europe, USSome scientists worry it could be more contagious, but say there's a lot they still don't know about it. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

30 minutes ago

St. Catharine’s Church In Holmdel In Dire Need Of RepairsA former church that dates back to the 1800s in Monmouth County is in desperate need of repairs to save a piece of history. CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

1 hour ago

Subway System's Age Complicates Installing Safety Screens On Station Platforms, MTA SaysThe MTA is being called upon to install platform doors to prevent people from falling or being pushed on to the tracks. But the head of the agency says station and car irregularities make it feasible in only a handful of stations. CBS2's Marcia Kramer reports.

1 hour ago

The Squeeze: Fed Set To Raise Interest Rates In MarchThat means you'll likely be paying more for certain loans. CBS2's Jessica Moore has advice from the experts.

1 hour ago

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 1/27 Thursday Evening UpdateLonnie Quinn has the Tri-State Area's latest forecast on CBS2 News At 5.

2 hours ago

Cure Violence Experts Say More Must Be Done At Schools To Prevent Teen ViolenceCure violence experts applaud some of the initiatives but say getting to the root of the problem means we must focus on helping kids. CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

2 hours ago

Holocaust Survivors Share Stories Of Terror As Young Children And The Lengths To Survivehursday marks International Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. CBS2’s Lisa Rozner spoke with Holocaust survivors in our area.

2 hours ago

Gov. Murphy Announces New Funding To Reduce Gun Violence$7 million will go toward investments in gunshot detection technology and related infrastructure improvements.

2 hours ago

Judge Sentences Man To 25 Years To Life For Shooting At 4 Nassau County Police OfficersDuane Costa could spend the rest of his life behind bars, after shooting but missing four police officers in Nassau County. Prosecutors say the case underscores the dangers police face, even in a routine traffic stop. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

2 hours ago

Long Island Bracing For Worst As Nor’easter ApproachesPeople on Long Island are getting ready for what could be a whole lot of snow. CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

2 hours ago

New Terminal B Unveiled At LaGuardia After Massive $4 Billion RenovationAnother upgrade was completed at the airport that was once the butt of jokes. CBS2's Andrea Grymes reports.

2 hours ago

Girl Fighting For Life After Getting Hit By Truck At Brooklyn IntersectionThis latest incident is reinforcing calls for safer streets. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

2 hours ago

Thousands Gather To Pay Respects To Fallen NYPD Officer Jason RiveraA wake got underway for the 22-year-old officer killed in the line of duty while responding to a call in Harlem last week. CBS2's Kevin Rincon reports.

3 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Winter Storm Warning IssuedLonnie Quinn has your First Alert forecast at 5 p.m.

3 hours ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Eugene Ginter's Story Of SurvivalHolocaust survivor Eugene Ginter was only six months old when the war broke out in Krakow, Poland. He shares his story with CBS2's Lisa Rozner on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

6 hours ago

Holocaust Remembrance Day: Joseph Guttmann's Story Of SurvivalHolocaust survivor Joseph Guttmann was transported to Switzerland as a 5-year-old from Hungary. He shares his story with CBS2's Lisa Rozner on this International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

6 hours ago

New York Weather: Latest Snow Track And TotalsCBS2's Elise Finch has the latest weather forecast.

7 hours ago

Long Island Preparing For Worst But Hoping For Best With Storm AheadThe CBS2 First Alert weather team is tracking a possible winter storm for the weekend. As CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports, people on Long Island are getting ready for what could be a whole lot of snow.

7 hours ago

Ghost Gun Investigation Yields More Than 100 WeaponsPolice in Putnam and Westchester counties say they've seized more than 100 illegal guns. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports.

7 hours ago

Solemn Gathering At St. Patrick's Cathedral For Officer Rivera's WakeDoors will open shortly at St. Patrick's Cathedral for a wake for NYPD Officer Jason Rivera, one of the hero officers shot and killed in Harlem. His partner, Officer Wilbert Mora, will be laid to rest next week. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

13-Year-Old Girl Struck By Truck In BrooklynPolice say the teen is in critical condition after being struck by a box truck in Midwood. CBS2's Natalie Duddridge reports.

8 hours ago

NYPD Officer Rivera's Casket Moved To St. Patrick's CathedralChopper 2 is overhead as NYPD Officer Jason Rivera's casket is moved to St. Patrick's Cathedral for today's wake.

8 hours ago

Suspects Wanted In Cabbie StabbingPolice are searching for three people accused of assaulting a cab driver last week in the Bronx.

12 hours ago

New Video Of Subway Push SuspectThis comes as some elected officials are calling on the MTA to install protective barriers to prevent these incidents.

12 hours ago