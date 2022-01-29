Some New Yorkers Brave Storm To Get To WorkCBS2's Dave Carlin has a look at conditions on the Upper West Side.

11 minutes ago

Port Authority Gives Storm UpdatePort Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton checks in with CBS News New York about the nor'easter.

13 minutes ago

Snowy Saturday For Northern New JerseyCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest on conditions in Paramus.

16 minutes ago

Wind Creating Whiteout Conditions In Suffolk CountyCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff has the latest from Bay Shore.

18 minutes ago

John Elliott Out With CBS2 Mobile Weather LabCBS2's John Elliott and his crew have the latest on conditions in Port Washington.

20 minutes ago

First Alert Forecast: Saturday AfternoonCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your First Alert Forecast.

23 minutes ago

Gov. Kathy Hochul Gives Update On Nor'easterGov. Kathy Hochul and state officials held a briefing to discuss storm conditions in New York state.

1 hour ago

Dogs Are Loving The Snow In Central ParkThe nor'easter may be making things difficult for plenty of people, but some dogs in Central Park were just loving it.

2 hours ago

First Alert Weather: 10:50 a.m. 1/29 Saturday Nor'easter CBS2 Weather HeadlinesCBS2's Elise Finch and Giorgio Panetta have the latest update on the powerful nor'easter impacting the Tri-State Area.

2 hours ago

First Alert Weather: 10 a.m. Update From Bayshore, Long IslandCBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports 12 inches has already fallen in Bayshore, and the storm is nowhere near over.

2 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Northern New Jersey 11 a.m. Nor'easter UpdateCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has the latest update from Paramus.

2 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Paramus, N.J. 10 a.m. Storm UpdateCBS2's Jenna DeAngelis has an update on conditions in northern New Jersey as plow drivers work hard to keep up with the snow.

2 hours ago

Mayor Eric Adams Discusses Nor'easterAdams spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Kevin Rincon about New York City's response to the nor'easter. Subways are running with delays. "All the team of civil servants are doing their job, serving the city, keeping the streets passable," he said.

2 hours ago

Gov. Phil Murphy Discusses Nor'easterMurphy spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Kevin Rincon. "There are delays across the system, NJ TRANSIT and PATH," Murphy said. "My big plea is for folks to stay home, stay inside."

2 hours ago

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Discusses Nor'easterBellone spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Kevin Rincon as a blizzard warning remained in effect. "These are definitely blizzard-like conditions," Bellone said. "It is treacherous out here. People should stay off the roads."

3 hours ago

MTA Chairman And CEO Janno Lieber On Storm Conditions And ResponseMTA Chairman and CEO Janno Lieber spoke with CBS2's Kevin Rincon and Cindy Hsu to update New Yorkers on storm conditions. Liber says subways and Metro North have been functioning well.

3 hours ago

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden On Storm ConditionsGolden spoke with CBS2's Cindy Hsu and Kevin Rincon as a powerful nor'easter brought blizzard-like conditions to parts of our area. "Very treacherous. Very hard for the snow plow," Golden said.

3 hours ago

First Alert Weather: 9:15 a.m. Nor'easter UpdateCBS2's Elise Finch and Giorgio Panetta take an in-depth look at conditions and the latest forecast around the Tri-State Area.

3 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Salt Spreaders, Plows Out In Force In New York CityCBS2's Dave Carlin speaks with New Yorkers who are making their way to work in the midst of the powerful nor'easter impacting our area. Some children, however, were enjoying the conditions.

4 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Treacherous Conditions On The Roads In New RochelleCBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports on conditions in New Rochelle at around 9 a.m. during the powerful nor'easter impacting our area.

4 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Feeding Essential Workers In RiverheadCBS2's Ali Bauman stopped by Signature Bagels in Riverhead to discuss how things are going Saturday morning amidst a powerful nor'easter.

4 hours ago

First Alert Weather: Port Washington, N.Y. 9 a.m. UpdateCBS2's John Elliott spoke with a few residents braving the elements in Port Washington, N.Y. about conditions there Saturday morning.

4 hours ago

First Alert Weather: 9 a.m. Forecast UpdateCBS2's Elise Finch has a look at the latest conditions with your First Alert forecast.

4 hours ago

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman On Storm ConditionsBlakeman spoke with CBS2's Kevin Rincon and Cindy Hsu about conditions Saturday morning in Nassau County as a powerful nor'easter impacted the area.

4 hours ago