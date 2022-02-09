New York Weather: Sunny WednesdayCBS2's Elise Finch has your First Alert Forecast.

3 hours ago

New York Mask Mandate Set To ExpireCBS2's John Dias has more on what the governor is expected to announce today.

3 hours ago

Deadly Shooting Overnight In BrooklynCBS2's Elijah Westbrook has the latest from the scene in Cypress Hills.

3 hours ago

Celebrating National Pizza Day With Viral SliceCBS2's John Elliott takes us to Yonkers, where he found a slice that's gone viral.

4 hours ago

Home Invasion Caught On Video In BrooklynPolice say the suspects zip-tied a man inside and stole two watches.

4 hours ago

Omicron Variant Detected In DeerThe surprising discovery was made on Staten Island.

4 hours ago

Woman Slashed On Manhattan SubwayPolice say two women got into a dispute on a southbound 5 train on the Upper East Side.

4 hours ago

Gov. Hochul To Give Update On Mask MandateWhile the mandate for businesses may be coming to an end, sources say she's not ready to do the same for schools. CBS2's John Dias has the details.

4 hours ago

Man Shot Dead Outside Brooklyn HomePolice say a 36-year-old man was shot and killed right outside his Brooklyn home overnight. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reports from Cypress Hills.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: Another Warm OneCBS2's Elise Finch has your First Alert Forecast.

5 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/8 Nightly Forecast at 11PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 8 at 11 p.m.

11 hours ago

The Squeeze: Organizations Across Tri-State Area Seeing Greater Need For Help With Food InsecurityThe squeeze is tight for many faced with rising costs of what seems like almost everything. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis visited organizations that are seeing it and families who are facing it firsthand from New York to New Jersey.

11 hours ago

Housing Advocates Releasing New Documents Alleging Widespread Discrimination Against New Yorkers With Housing AssistanceWednesday, housing advocates will be releasing never-before-seen documents alleging widespread discrimination against New Yorkers with housing assistance. CBS2's Ali Bauman has an exclusive look at the report and why advocates argue it is exacerbating the city's homeless crisis.

12 hours ago

Woman Stabbed To Death On Way To Work In East FlatbushA woman in East Flatbush was stabbed to death on her way to work, and police sources say it was a random attack. CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke with her heartbroken sister, who says she wasn't even supposed to be at work that day.

12 hours ago

Some Survivors Of Bronx High-Rise Fire Say City Is Dragging Its Feet With AssistanceWednesday marks one month since the deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx that killed 17 people. Tuesday, families of those victims filed a lawsuit, and many of those who survived the fire are still living in hotels; CBS2's Cory James reports.

12 hours ago

Sources: Gov. Kathy Hochul Expected To Lift Indoor Mask Mandate For New York BusinessesSources tell CBS2 Gov. Kathy Hochul is expected to lift the indoor mask mandate for businesses across the state, but when it comes to face coverings in schools, she's saying not so fast; CBS2's Dick Brennan reports.

12 hours ago

'The Music Man' Celebrates Cast Members' Broadway DebutsThere was a special celebration Tuesday from Broadway's "The Music Man" with the help of River City's own barbershop quartet.

13 hours ago

New Photo Released Of Suspect In Brooklyn Antisemitic AttackPolice have released an additional photo of a suspect in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.

14 hours ago

New York Public Library Introduces 'Vibrant Voices' Book List Celebrating Stories About People Of ColorShauntee Burns-Simpson, the New York Public Library associate director of school support and outreach, spoke to CBS2's Dana Tyler about the importance of their new "Vibrant Voices" book list celebrating the works of authors of color with stories about people of color.

14 hours ago

Harlem-Based Organization Trains Homeless Population To Combat Overdose DeathsOne of the main products used to stop a drug overdose in its tracks is Naloxone. It comes in different forms, but the easiest to administer is Narcan nasal spray. Two organizations have teamed up to get this life-saving product to the front lines of the fight; CBS2's Jessi Mitchell reports.

15 hours ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/8 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 8 at 6 p.m.

16 hours ago

Rutgers Junior Paul Mulcahy Hoping To Inspire Selfless Acts With Grateful4 FoundationRutgers junior Paul Mulcahy spoke to CBS2's Otis Livingston about his Grateful4 Foundation, which aims to spread the idea of gratitude and inspire a chain reaction of selfless acts.

16 hours ago

Law Enforcement Experts Offer Advice After Shopper Followed Home, Robbed On Long IslandA Long Island woman was robbed of an expensive designer handbag by thieves who allegedly followed her home from a mall. CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff asked law enforcement experts about how shoppers can protect themselves.

16 hours ago

2nd Body Found At Site Of Bedford-Stuyvesant Building FireFire officials say two bodies have been found in the debris of a building fire in Bed-Stuy.

16 hours ago