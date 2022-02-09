Police: Child Killed In Crash At Queens Car WashA child was killed and two people were injured after a crash at a Queens car wash Wednesday; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

19 minutes ago

New York Weather: CBS2 2/9 Evening Forecast at 6PMCBS2's Lonnie Quinn has your weather forecast for February 9 at 6 p.m.

3 hours ago

Winning Design Structure Unveiled In Times SquareLove is in bloom in Times Square.

3 hours ago

'The Music Man' Producers Announce 10,000 $20 Tickets For NYC StudentsThere's a new initiative to make Broadway more accessible and bring a love of the arts to young New Yorkers.

3 hours ago

97-Year-Old NYC Artist Preparing Paintings For Spring Arts FestivalA 97-year-old New York City artist is getting her paintings ready for a spring arts festival; CBS2's Dave Carlin reports.

3 hours ago

New Jersey Dog Owner Calls Out Day Care After Pet Was Allegedly MauledA New Jersey dog owner says her beloved pet was mauled while at a dog day care, and she posted her ordeal on social media; CBS2's Meg Baker reports.

3 hours ago

Retired Public Service Workers Push Back Against Mayor Adams' Support Of Medicare PlanMany retired public service workers in New York City are pushing back against the mayor's support of a Medicare plan for retirees.

3 hours ago

Long Island Man Accused Of Impersonating Cop, Taking Women's Cell PhonesPolice say a man pulled over at least two women in different Suffolk County neighborhoods and in one case asked a woman to send him explicit pictures of herself; CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

3 hours ago

Yonkers Pizzeria Offers Super-Sized SliceIn honor of National Pizza Day, CBS2's John Elliott went to Yonkers to find a super-sized slice that's gone viral.

3 hours ago

Researchers Find COVID Hinders Cells From Generating Energy In Some PatientsWhile millions of Americans contract COVID-19 and seem to recover fairly well, that's not the case for so-called long haulers. They may struggles for months with debilitating symptoms, but we now know the root cause; CBS2's Dr. Max Gomez reports.

3 hours ago

Housing Advocates Release Data Alleging Discrimination Against New Yorkers Needing Housing AssistanceHousing advocates released data Wednesday detailing what they say is rampant discrimination against New Yorkers needing housing assistance; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

3 hours ago

CT Gov. Ned Lamont Delivers State Of The State AddressIn Connecticut, Gov. Ned Lamont delivered an upbeat State of the State address Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Foster Mother, Husband Charged With Sex Trafficking 8 WomenA New York City foster mother and her husband are accused of sex trafficking women, including two placed in her care.

4 hours ago

Student, Security Guard Shot Outside Buffalo High SchoolA student and a security guard were shot outside a school in Buffalo on Wednesday.

4 hours ago

Former Connecticut Police Officer Facing Forgery, Computer Crime ChargesA former Connecticut police officer is now facing forgery and computer crime charges; CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

4 hours ago

Grandson Of Arturo Schomburg Reflects On Grandfather's Contribution To Black History, Culture In New York CityFor many, the Schomburg Center represents the heartbeat of Black history and culture in New York City. Arturo Schomburg helped preserve artifacts that would have been lost to generations. His grandson sat down with CBS2's Jessica Moore to show us a side of the legendary collector many have never seen.

4 hours ago

Some Con Edison Customers Seeing Huge Increases In Gas, Electric BillsCon Edison customers are feeling the economic squeeze, seeing increases of up to 300% in their gas and electric bills this month; CBS2's Christina Fan reports.

4 hours ago

NATO Forces Hope To Discourage Russia From Invading UkraineNATO forces hope to discourage Russia from invading Ukraine; Charlie D'Agata reports for CBS2.

4 hours ago

Mayor Adams Asks State Lawmakers For Funding To Help NYC Reduce Crime, Recover From PandemicMayor Eric Adams spent hours Wednesday asking state lawmakers for more money to help New York City recover from the pandemic and reduce crime; CBS2 political reporter Marcia Kramer has the story.

4 hours ago

Father Fatally Shot Outside Brooklyn HomeMore gun violence in New York City took the life of a young father in Brooklyn; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

4 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Car Wash In Far Rockaway, QueensA vehicle crashed into a car wash in Queens on Wednesday; Dan Rice reports from Chopper 2.

4 hours ago

Mask Mandate No Longer In Effect For Hoboken, NJThe city of Hoboken officially dropped its mask mandate Wednesday.

4 hours ago

New York's Indoor Mask Mandate Ends ThursdayGov. Kathy Hochul has announced she's lifting the state's mask mandate starting Thursday; CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports.

4 hours ago

Child Critically Hurt After Getting Hit By Car In Midwood, BrooklynA child was hit by a car in Brooklyn on Wednesday; CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reports.

4 hours ago