Never Fuhgeddaboudit: Actors Meet Fans As Soprano Con Debuts In New Jersey"Sopranos Con," a fan festival that celebrates everything about the show will happen this weekend, Nov. 23-24, at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, New Jersey. To talk about the event, two very familiar faces to "Sopranos" fans joined CBSN New York: Dominic Chianese, who played Uncle Junior, and Federico Castelluccio, who played Furio.

5 minutes ago

Young Girl Pushes For Sidewalk For Safe Commute To SchoolUnhappy with her dangerous walk to school, one Edgemont sixth grader is taking matters into her own hands by lobbying for a sidewalk; CBSN New York's Nina Kapur reports.

31 minutes ago

Witnesses Speak In Trial Of Man Accused Of Killing Boy ScoutFriday could be a pivotal day in the trial of a Long Island man accused of hitting a group of Boy Scouts while intoxicated last year, killing one; CBSN New York's Carolyn Gusoff reports.

45 minutes ago

3 Men Killed In 'Suspicious' Fire At Abandoned St. Albans HomeInvestigators are now calling a fire that killed three men in Queens suspicious; CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

1 hour ago

Trump Claims Credit For Saving Hong Kong From Being 'Obliterated'President Donald Trump says he told Chinese President Xi not to send soldiers into Hong Kong because it would affect their trade deal. CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.

2 hours ago

Power Issues At Newark Liberty Airport Causing Flight DelaysA power disruption is causing airline delays at Newark Liberty Airport this morning. The airport is currently suffering a power disruption in Terminal B, causing flight delays. CBSN New York's Jim Smith reports.

5 hours ago

Rash Of Violent Crimes On The SubwayAt least five subway attacks have been reported since Wednesday, leaving some riders on edge. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

7 hours ago

NJ Shooting Suspect Arrested At Penn StationA Connecticut man accused of firing at officers in New Jersey was arrested last night at Penn Station.

7 hours ago

3 Dead After Fire At Queens Abandoned HomeThree people were killed and several firefighters were hurt when flames tore through an abandoned home overnight in Queens. CBSN New York's Reena Roy has the latest from the scene in St. Albans.

7 hours ago

Immersive Lights Festival, Brooklyn Children's Book Fair Among Weekend's NYC HappeningsTime Out New York's Will Gleason joins CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez to share his list of things to do the weekend of Nov. 23-24, 2019.

1 day ago

Committee Sparks Debate After Resolution On Free Street ParkingAn Upper West Side committee passed a resolution saying the city should consider a more "equitable" use of the curb space, including residential parking permits or parking meters capable of surge pricing. CBSN New York's Marcia Kramer reports.

1 day ago

How To Navigate LaGuardia Airport's Construction During The Holiday Flight SeasonIf it's been some time since you've flown out of LaGuardia Airport, you may find yourself confused. CBSN New York's Alice Gainer show how to handle the big travel week.

1 day ago

Surveillance Video, License Plate Readers Helping ID Attackers Of Hasidic ManPolice in Rockland County say they are working around the clock, trying to find who attacked and stabbed an Hasidic man. The Ramapo police chief updated CBSN New York's Tony Aiello.

1 day ago

Law Enforcement Officials Voice Concerns Over Bail ReformLaw enforcement officials are voicing their concerns over New York’s criminal justice reforms.

1 day ago

1 Dead, 1 Injured In Tobacco Shop ShootingA 23-year-old man was shot to death and another was wounded last night in the Bronx. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports from the scene in the Concourse section.

1 day ago

Concerns Over Bail Reform Law Taking EffectLaw enforcement officials are voicing their concerns over New York’s criminal justice reform plan. CBSN New York's Jenna DeAngelis has the details.

1 day ago

Latest News From CBS New YorkDick Brennan has the latest news and weather headlines from CBS2.

2 days ago

Ezras Nashim, First All Female Volunteer EMT Team, Wants An AmbulanceIt's now up to the state of New York to decide whether an all-female volunteer EMT company can get a license to operate an ambulance. CBSN New York's Lisa Rozner reports.

2 days ago

Another New Yorker Dies Of Vaping-Related IllnessA second New Yorker has died of a vaping-related illness, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. The victim was identified as a Manhattan man in his 30s. A 17-year-old boy from the Bronx died of a similar condition last month. CBSN New York Dana Tyler reports.

2 days ago

‘A Longer, Deeper Look At What Happens Inside A Police Investigation’: NYPD’s ‘Break In The Case’ PodcastThe newest true crime podcast hits close to home. “Break in the Case” highlights the work of the NYPD. CBSN New York's Jessica Moore reports.

2 days ago

Box Truck Slams Into Staten Island Home After Driver Suffers Medical EmergencyA grocery delivery truck was making the rounds when it left the road and hit the home. CBSN New York's Nick Caloway reports.

2 days ago

Anti-Semitic Comments Directed At Team In Youth Hockey GameA youth hockey team says their players were attacked with anti-Semitic comments during a game over the weekend. Now there are calls for players to be suspended. CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez reports.

2 days ago

Families Displaced After Bronx Apartment FireMore than a dozen NYPD officers had to be treated for smoke inhalation after responding to a fire at an apartment building in the Bronx. The fire broke out shortly after 11 p.m. Tuesday on Baychester Avenue in the Wakefield section. CBSN New York's Reena Roy reports.

2 days ago

Victim Stabbed On The Way To SynagogueAn Orthodox Jewish man was punched, slashed and stabbed around 5:40 a.m. near the synagogue at 2 Howard Drive in Monsey. CBSN New York's Dana Tyler reports.

2 days ago