Giants Place Vereen, Nassib On Injured Reserve

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Shane Vereen’s return to the Giants was short-lived.

The third-down running back had missed nine games this season after tearing his triceps in Week 3. He reinjured the muscle in Sunday’s win over Detroit, just his second game back, and was placed on injured reserve again Tuesday.

The Giants also placed backup quarterback Ryan Nassib on I.R. with an elbow injury.

Coach Ben McAdoo said Monday he did not know if Vereen would require surgery again.

“It’s unfortunate,” the rookie coach said. “He worked his tail off to get back to where he was, and I am disappointed for Shane.”

In five games, Vereen had 33 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown and caught 11 passes for 94 yards.

There also is concern about shutdown cornerback Janoris Jenkins for Thursday night’s game against the Eagles (5-9) in Philadelphia. He took a knee to the back in the second quarter of the Giants’ 17-6 win over Detroit and did not return.

“It was a nasty collision. We took every precaution we could,” said McAdoo, adding it was too early to say whether Jenkins would be able to play in what might be a playoff-clinching game for the Giants. “Everything checked out. Right now, it’s a painful bruised back.”

Nassib, who has not played a snap this season, had problems with the elbow earlier this season and it reportedly flared up on his during pregame warmups Sunday. With Nassib out, seven-year veteran Josh Johnson will serve as Eli Manning’s backup.

If the Giants win Thursday, they will clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2011.

The Giants head into the game with a defense that is peaking. The unit has given up 13 points total in beating division leaders Dallas and Detroit in the past two weeks.

However, this is a rivalry game, and it doesn’t make a difference that the Giants have won eight of their last nine while the Eagles are riding a five-game losing streak.

“You can throw the records out the window,” McAdoo said. “It’s going to be a physical game on a short week. We just need to focus on taking care of the task at hand.”

McAdoo said the key will be to take advantage of every second in getting the players ready. If that means tailoring the way the guys learn, they will do that.

Manning, who threw for four touchdowns in the Giants’ win over the Eagles earlier this season, said there is no use complaining about the schedule.

“For me, it’s just about getting mentally prepared, learning all the plays and seeing the defense and getting the preparation done,” he said. “Obviously understanding for the offensive linemen, defensive linemen, running backs, linebackers, it’s about getting your body back. Just the soreness. It can depend on the week before. How many hits you take or how sore you are if you’re dealing with an injury.

“Right now, late in the year, it’s a chance to earn a playoff spot.”

Manning felt the struggling offense played a little better against the Lions in a 17-6 win. The running game generated more than 100 yards and the offense did not turn over the ball.

Even the defense feels there is room for improvement.

“We’ve had some really good moments and we’ve had some not-so-great moments,” defensive tackle Damon Harrison said. “You can ask anyone around the defense, any player or coach, and they’ll tell you. We’re still not where we need to be as a defense. It was great to have some successes every now and then, but we just want to be more consistent.”

If the defense is on Thursday night, the Giants might be back in the postseason show.

NOTES: WR Odell Beckham Jr. was amused that Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott was not immediately fined by the NFL for jumping into a Salvation Army kettle after scoring a touchdown on Sunday night. He tweeted: ‘That’s funny there’s no fine for that. I could only imagine if I was the one to do it. Just bein honest.’ Beckham has been fined repeatedly by the league, recently for criticizing officials after a loss in Pittsburgh.

