CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Police Think Trio In Madison Ave Smash And Grab May Have Struck Before

December 27, 2016 6:23 PM
Filed Under: Dennis Basso Fur Store, Madison Ave, smash-and-grab, soho, Versace

 NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of elegant and expensive coats were taken in one fell swoop.

Surveillance video has revealed that a high-end heist was carefully planned and well orchestrated.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, this smash and grab, and one at another store could be the work of the same trio.

All it took was a smash to get a man inside the Dennis Basso Fur Store on Christmas Eve morning. He was followed by a second and a third as the door frame collapsed.

It was a heist worth millions, and its brazenness left people stunned. The target was a swanky Madison Ave store, and the thieves made off with 30 sable coats worth $95,000 each.

Some suggest it’s a risky crime that a thief would only dare to attempt once, but a similar heist on November 20, has police thinking the same trio may have struck before.

The previous smash and grab was at Versace on Mercer Street in SoHo. The store was emptied of merchandise worth an estimated $600,000.

Surveillance footage of the Versace robbery has not been made public, but some who have seen it described three men in hooded sweathsirts whose faces were hard to see.

Police have seen other recent cases of street crooks going after millions.

In September, a man was caught on camera swiping a heavy bucket of gold flake worth $1.6-million off an armored truck.

Police said it was a crime of opportunity, unlike smash and grabbers who make elaborate plans and case businesses beforehand.

“I think it’s up to the stores to make sure that they have good security,” David Nadelman said.

Some shoppers say stored need gates on glass doors and windows, others say merchants and residents in high-end areas won’t like the way that looks.

“No one wants barricaded fronts,” Alastair Chell said.

The pricey items are almost always insured, so some stores take their chances to have nice looking storefronts that may be a little too inviting.

There was no word Tuesday evening, on if or when the surveillance video from the Versace case would be released.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index
Hear It On Demand

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia