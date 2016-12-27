Police Think Trio In Madison Ave Smash And Grab May Have Struck Before

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Dozens of elegant and expensive coats were taken in one fell swoop.

Surveillance video has revealed that a high-end heist was carefully planned and well orchestrated.

As CBS2’s Dave Carlin reported, this smash and grab, and one at another store could be the work of the same trio.

All it took was a smash to get a man inside the Dennis Basso Fur Store on Christmas Eve morning. He was followed by a second and a third as the door frame collapsed.

It was a heist worth millions, and its brazenness left people stunned. The target was a swanky Madison Ave store, and the thieves made off with 30 sable coats worth $95,000 each.

Some suggest it’s a risky crime that a thief would only dare to attempt once, but a similar heist on November 20, has police thinking the same trio may have struck before.

The previous smash and grab was at Versace on Mercer Street in SoHo. The store was emptied of merchandise worth an estimated $600,000.

Surveillance footage of the Versace robbery has not been made public, but some who have seen it described three men in hooded sweathsirts whose faces were hard to see.

Police have seen other recent cases of street crooks going after millions.

In September, a man was caught on camera swiping a heavy bucket of gold flake worth $1.6-million off an armored truck.

Police said it was a crime of opportunity, unlike smash and grabbers who make elaborate plans and case businesses beforehand.

“I think it’s up to the stores to make sure that they have good security,” David Nadelman said.

Some shoppers say stored need gates on glass doors and windows, others say merchants and residents in high-end areas won’t like the way that looks.

“No one wants barricaded fronts,” Alastair Chell said.

The pricey items are almost always insured, so some stores take their chances to have nice looking storefronts that may be a little too inviting.

There was no word Tuesday evening, on if or when the surveillance video from the Versace case would be released.