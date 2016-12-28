Report: Bowles Likely To Keep His Job As Head Coach Of Jets

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Odds are good Todd Bowles will return for his third season with the Jets.

According to a report in the Daily News, owner Woody Johnson likely will likely keep his embattled head coach, despite what has thus far been a 4-11 disaster.

The Jets conclude the regular season on Sunday at home against the Buffalo Bills.

The Jets last made the playoffs in 2010, under then-head coach Rex Ryan, but have gone just 40-55 since. A lot was expected of New York this season following its 10-6 record in 2015, Bowles’ first season as a head coach following many years in the NFL as a highly respected assistant.

But poor play on both sides of the ball and injuries basically doomed the Jets from the start. New York lost five of its first six games and has scored 10 points or less in five of its 15 games.

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had a career year in 2015, throwing for nearly 4,000 yards with a franchise-record 31 touchdown passes, has been a bust since signing a one-year, $12 million contract at the beginning of training camp, and veteran defensive players like Darrelle Revis and Muhammad Wilkerson have suffered through awful seasons.

Bowles has often been criticized by media members and fans over his game management decisions, especially his refusal to go to second-year quarterback Bryce Petty once it became apparent that the Jets would almost certainly miss the playoffs for the sixth straight season.

The architect of this year’s mess, general manager Mike Maccagnan, is also expected back for his third season, the Daily News reported.

Maccagnan has been unable to solve the Jets’ historic problems at quarterback as New York has been searching for a franchise signal-caller since Ken O’Brien had his best years in the mid-1980s.

Maccagnan’s legacy will likely be determined by former Penn State quarterback Christian Hackenberg, the strong-armed rookie who has not played a snap this season after the Jets, according to many experts, reached for him in the second round of last spring’s draft.

As for the rest of the coaching staff, it is unknown at this time what Johnson is thinking.

The Jets, however, are expected to make wholesale roster changes this offseason. Fitzpatrick almost certainly will not return and the jury is still out on the futures of cornerback Revis, ends Wilkerson and Sheldon Richardson, longtime center Nick Mangold and veteran wide receiver Brandon Marshall, among others.