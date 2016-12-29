Police: 3 Women Sought In Connection With Hit-And-Run Death Of Popular NYC DJ

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say they are now looking for three women described as persons of interest in connection with the hit-and-run death of a popular New York City DJ.

Jean Paul Guerrero, also known as DJ Jinx Paul on La Mega 97.9, was killed last week while crossing the street in Brooklyn.

He was leaving a club appearance on Dec. 19 when police said he was struck by a dark-colored sedan at the intersection of Jamaica Avenue at Scheffield Avenue.

Witnesses described the driver briefly stopping to see what happened and then speeding off.

“Gentleman was crossing the street right about here, the black car hit him,” said witness Robert Grant. “He fell, hit his head. She came out of the car, looked, saw what happened and took off.”

Guerrero was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Four days after the fatal crash, police thought they got a break in the case when 27-year-old Kevin Ozoria turned himself in and claimed responsibility for the hit-and-run.

He was charged with leaving the scene of the accident and tampering with evidence, but the district attorney declined to prosecute, citing a lack of evidence.

Investigators say the three women, who were seen on surveillance video, were passengers inside of Ozoria’s car prior to the collision and believe they could lead them closer to learning what happened the night Guerrero died.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.