Video Shows Adderall Being Offered On Giants’ Miami Boat Trip

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Giants’ wide receivers have refused to shed any light this week on their controversial boat ride in Miami. That might be a wise move.

Video from Monday’s getaway shows Odell Beckham Jr. sunbathing while talking to another man, but in the background someone — reportedly teammate Sterling Shepard — is heard turning down an offer for Adderall, a substance banned by the NFL.

“I know, but I can’t take Adderall,” he says.

The video, which was posted to the Instagram account of someone claiming to be a “huge fan” of Beckham, surfaced as the Giants are preparing to face the Packers in the wild-card round of the NFL playoffs Sunday.

The sports gossip website Terez Owens reported that a woman on the boat was handing out Adderall “like candy.” The website also reported that “a lot of marijuana” was smoked on the boat, although it did not say if any of the Giants on board participated.

Beckham, Shepard, Victor Cruz and Roger Lewis were among the players on the boat ride, which also included R&B singer Trey Songz and others.



Adderall is a stimulant used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). The NFL considers it a performance-enhancing drug because it helps improve players’ focus. The league, however, does grant special permission to players who need the drug for medical reasons.

Dozens of players have been suspended for using Adderall in recent years. In 2013, Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, who successfully appealed his Adderall suspension, estimated that half the league used the drug.

The Giants’ receivers have refused to discuss the boat ride with the media, uniformly saying that they’re only focused on the Packers.

On Tuesday, Cruz told WFAN’s Mike Francesa that it was “just a couple of teammates enjoying their time and coming back on time for work on Tuesday, ready to get after Green Bay. That’s all that was.”