Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 6, 2017

With Friday came yet another highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” that you won’t soon forget.
We’re not going to give it away. Click on the audio player below to listen.
Boomer and Craig closed the work week with plenty of talk about NFL Wild Card Weekend, focusing primarily on the Giants-Packers matchup on Sunday at Lambeau Field. They did, however, take a break from discussing good teams to chat about a bad one, the Jets. General manager Mike Maccagnan called in to the show and Craig, specifically, got straight to work asking the hard-hitting questions.
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »