Cuomo: Indian Point Power Plant To Close By April 2021

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has announced that the aging Indian Point nuclear power plant is slated to close by April 2021.

According to a release from the governor on Monday, Entergy Corp., which runs the plant, will shut down Indian Point Unit 2 by April 2020 and Indian Point Unit 3 by April 2021 — completely ending operations at the site. Unit 1 of the plant was shut down in October 1974 because officials say it did not meet regulatory requirements.

New York State will also perform regular safety inspections of the plant leading up to its closure and make any replacements needed to help maintain the building’s structural integrity during that period of time.

Cuomo says the closure comes almost 14 years earlier than federal regulations required.

“This administration has been aggressively pursuing and incentivizing the development of clean, reliable energy, and the state is fully prepared to replace the power generated by the plant at a negligible cost to ratepayers,” Cuomo said in a statement Monday.

For 15 years, I have been deeply concerned by safety violations at Indian Point, especially given its location. We're going to shut it down. pic.twitter.com/e0b71Y0URZ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) January 9, 2017

According to the release, Indian Point currently produces 2,000 megawatts of power. Officials have stated planning efforts ahead of the shutdown should have “little to no impact,” on electricity costs for residents, with around 1,000 megawatts of power to be compensated through renewable hydropower, along with additional implementation of other generators.

The agreement also states Entergy will supply a $15 million fund to help foster wildlife preservation efforts in the state.

Indian Point has been subject to a series of radiation leaks, fires and unplanned outages.

In October 2016, undetermined amount of oil spilled into a drainage canal leading to the Hudson River, creating an oil sheen and cleanup efforts.

In March 2016, hundreds of faulty bolts were discovered at the Indian Point power plant, causing the facility to shut down. Entergy Corp., which runs the facility in Westchester County, said more than 2,000 bolts had been inspected when the Indian Point 2 reactor was shut down and that some of the bolts on the reactor’s inner liner were missing at the time of the discovery.

In February 2016 , Cuomo called for an investigation after an apparent overflow at the plant spilled highly radioactive water into an underground monitoring well. Nuclear regulators said the public wasn’t at risk.

In December 2015, a reactor shut down at the plant following an electrical disturbance on outdoor high voltage transmission lines.

In a report to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the company said that automatic reactor shutdown on Dec. 14 was apparently from bird feces that caused an electric arc between wires on a feeder line at a transmission tower.

That outage in turn came just days after control rods lost power at the Indian Point 2 reactor, forcing it to shut down for three days. Following that incident, opponents of the plant said Indian Point should close for good, pointing to a handful of other mishaps last year, including a transformer fire and water pump problem.

