Nassau Police Union Head Considers Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Seat

OYSTER BAY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A week after Oyster Bay Town Supervisor John Venditto resigned amid corruption charges, a high profile Nassau County cop is expressing interest in the job.
As he prepares to retire from more than three decades in Nassau County law enforcement police union president James Carver says Oyster Bay’s high-profile corruption scandals have him eyeing the Town Supervisor position, WCBS 880’s Mike Xirinachs reported.
“It pains me to see the financial and the public corruption issues that have plagued the town,” Carver said.
If Carver decides to run, the registered Republican says he’ll do it as Democrat.
“This isn’t about Republican or Democrat,” Carver said. “This is about providing the services. Getting our town back on a good fiscal grounding.”
Carver says he’ll announce his decision after he retires from the police department in several weeks.
Venditto, along with Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano and his wife, were indicted in October on federal corruption charges. Authorities allege that Mangano and Venditto schemed “to solicit bribes and kickbacks” from a businessman.
All three have pleaded not guilty to the charges.