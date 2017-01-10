Boomer & Carton: Rose Goes AWOL; Banks: Giants Didn’t Trash A Plane

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
Well, Craig said it right. If you’re a fan of either the Knicks or the Giants you are probably not going to like the content of Tuesday’s show open.
But as a fan, you’d best give it a listen.
The Knicks took one on the chin Monday night, falling to Anthony Davis and the visiting Pelicans, 110-96. Considering their play of late, that result wasn’t too surprising. The story emerging from MSG prior to tip-off, however, was another matter. Derrick Rose failed to show up for the game, prompting a serious discussion by Boomer and Craig.
As for the Giants, a report said they trashed their plane on the flight home from Green Bay, something Carl Banks says isn’t true. Furthermore, the organization believes it’s time for Odell Beckham Jr. to grow up.
And round and round we go.