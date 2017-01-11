CBS2_header-logo
Commuter Alert: LIRR Delays, Cancellations Expected For Evening Rush Due To Broken Rail | MTA

Report: Trust Eroding Between Rose, Knicks After Guard Skips Game

Also, He Is Reportedly Seeking 5-Year, $150 Million Deal This Summer January 11, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Derrick Rose, New York Knicks

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Derrick Rose’s disappearing act this week could hurt the free-agent-to-be’s chances of returning to the Knicks.

Rose missed Monday’s home loss to New Orleans when he flew back to Chicago without informing the team of his whereabouts. Rose said Tuesday he needed to be with his mother but has not elaborated.

ESPN reported Wednesday that the incident has caused trust between the team and the point guard to erode. Members of the organization described the ordeal as an “embarrassment,” according to the report.

The former league MVP’s asking price might prove to be too steep, too. ESPN reported that “some close to Rose have told friends he will seek a max contract” of five years and nearly $150 million.

MORE: Schmeelk: Derrick Rose Should Only Be A One-Year Rental

Rose is expected to be in the starting lineup Wednesday night when the Knicks play at Philadephia.

Rose told reporters Wednesday the family crisis that caused him to go AWOL is behind him, although the point guard added that he would not hesitate to ask the Knicks for more time away if needed.

“I only missed one game,” Rose said. “I can’t wait to be with my teammates. If I didn’t (feel ready), I wouldn’t be playing. I just wanted to be with my teammates.’’

Rose was fined an undisclosed amount of money but not suspended.

The New York Daily News and Chicago Tribune both reported that Rose was in a troubled state and considered taking a long leave of absence from basketball. Rose has insisted that his the incident had nothing to do with basketball and denied there is any rift between him and head coach Jeff Hornacek.

Rose, who was acquired in a June trade with the Bulls, is averaging 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds in 33 games this season.

