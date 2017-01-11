CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Live Now: President-Elect Trump Holds Press ConferenceWatch | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

Schmeelk: Derrick Rose Should Only Be A One-Year Rental

Advanced Metrics Prove Knicks Point Guard Doesn't Deserve A Megadeal This Offseason January 11, 2017 11:54 AM
Filed Under: Derrick Rose, John Schmeelk, New York Knicks

By John Schmeelk
» More Columns

Ironically, even after the team and Derrick Rose spoke to the media about his absence from the Knicks’ game Monday night, there’s still some level of mystery as to what happened and why.

There’s no reason not to take Rose at his word that he had a family emergency back in Chicago and had to leave. Those types of things happen and everyone from the organization to the fans would have been fine if Rose had to miss the game to be with his mother.

But this is the Knicks, so of course there has to be more to the story than that. Inexplicably, Rose elected not to answer a Knicks phone call or take 10 seconds to text the team that he would not be able to play. Rose’s texting ability has been proven to be beyond reproach, leaving no plausible or acceptable reason for him not to notify the team of his absence. Leaving your team in that position with no communication cannot be permissible. “I just needed that space to myself and to be with my mother” is not a real reason for an adult not to send a text or pick up a call.

The Knicks will fine Rose for the missed game, but that can’t be his only punishment. Some level of suspension needs to be part of the equation to show that displaying such disregard for the team and his teammates is not acceptable behavior. No matter what is happening, sending a text from the car on the way to the airport or while waiting for the plane is not asking too much. Rose admitted he should have notified the team. He knows he did something wrong.

MORE: Schmeelk: Knicks’ Ship May Be Sinking, But It Can Still Be Saved

Other than speculation, there’s no reason to think that Rose’s absence represented some kind of protest against the Knicks or coach Jeff Hornacke. So far this season, he hasn’t verbalized any displeasure with his coach. A suspension is still in order. Inmates can’t be seen to be running the asylum, and there needs to be a level of accountability with the team.

One fair criticism of Hornacek so far this year is that he hasn’t done enough to punish players for not playing defense or following his direction. There haven’t been mass benchings, changing of lineups or anything else drastic to send a message to his team that playing this poorly will not be tolerated. Punishing Rose for this with a suspension could have been an easy place to start, and no one would have argued with it.

Big picture-wise, if this absence makes the Knicks less likely to sign Rose long term, then it’s a good thing. Even before this incident, the idea of re-signing Rose should have been a nonstarter. His 17.3 points-per-game average is fine, but that’s where it ends.

His true shooting percentage is just 50.3, ranked 306th in the league. His effective field goal percentage is 45.4 percent, ranked 342nd in the league. Both those metrics take into consideration a player’s 3-point and free throw frequency and percentage to give a good idea out how efficient he is at scoring. Rose shoots the few 3’s he takes at a low percentage and doesn’t get to the line nearly enough, limiting his value offensively. Rose is not an efficient scorer.

That could be forgiven if he was an excellent facilitator, but he isn’t. Despite having a usage percentage of 26 (51st in the league and second highest on the Knicks), Rose is averaging just 4.5 assists per game with a turnover ratio of 1.84 (144th in the NBA).

There’s no question that Rose’s athleticism has returned to an impressive level, but he isn’t doing enough with it offensively to score himself or set up his teammates to be a truly positive influence.

That’s not even accounting for Rose’s defense, which has been nonexistent. Once again, Rose ranks near the bottom of defensive real plus-minus among points guards, ranking 73rd out of 85 players. He was bad defensively last year, and he is again this season.

In terms of overall play, his overall real plus-minus has him ranked 61st among all point guards. Don’t like RPM? In terms of PER (player efficiency rating), Rose ranks 25th among all point guards, making him a low-end starter.

Rose is exciting to watch and can wow with the crossover, but that doesn’t mean he is a winning point guard. He is a poor defender, isn’t an efficient scorer and doesn’t set up his teammates enough. He is going to want more than $20 millions a year. In plain language, he isn’t worth it, before or after going AWOL from the Knicks.

Oh, and by the way, he’s injury prone, too. Don’t forget that.

If the Knicks are smart, the Derrick Rose era in New York will be a short one, even if that means he was a rent-a-player for one year. Making an already bad trade look slightly better is not a reason to trap the team with a point guard that won’t take the team where it wants to go. The Knicks would be much better off signing someone such as Jrue Holiday in the offseason instead.

For everything Knicks, Giants, and the world of sports, please follow John on Twitter at @Schmeelk

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
One And Done

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia