Calls For More Security In Bronx Neighborhood Where Mother Of 4 Killed By Stray Bullet

January 12, 2017 6:49 AM
Filed Under: Bronx, Cindy Diaz, Janelle Burrell

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The ex-boyfriend of a Bronx mother who was killed by a stray bullet is heading to City Hall Thursday to demand action, saying the neighborhood where she was gunned down needs more protection.

Angel Rosario, who is also the father of Cindy Diaz’s four sons, is asking the mayor and city officials to do a better job to protect the public so her death won’t be in vain.

“The change needs to happen so that people think about other people,” Rosario said. “I want them to say, ‘Mom died but she made a difference. She made the neighborhoods better.'”

It was last Friday when the 48-year-old Diaz was walking home after picking up dinner for her sons when police said she was hit by a stray bullet along Boston Post Road in the Bronx.

Investigators are still searching for a man who they think may be connected to her killing. Police said he was seen on surveillance video walking away from the scene of the shooting and is wanted for questioning.

Bronx Mom Fatal Shooting Video

Surveillance video of a man who police say is wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal shooting of Bronx mom Cindy Diaz on Jan. 6, 2017. (credit: NYPD)

The City Council member representing the district announced this week that $525,000 has been allocated to be spent on safety improvements, including  installing new NYPD surveillance cameras in the area and better lighting, CBS2’s Janelle Burrell reported.

“This horrific tragedy has our entire community speechless and we must act now in order to prevent future acts of violence,” Councilman Ritchie Torres said in a statement. “By allocating more resources for safety improvements and pedestrian security, and by working together with the NYPD and community leaders, we hope to curb criminal activity in West Farms.”

For Rosario and their sons, it’s a first step but they say it will take the city and the community working together to bring about more permanent change.

“I gotta make something negative into something positive,” he said. “And that’s my goal.”

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward upon an arrest and indictment while the NYPD is offering $7,500 upon the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), visit www.nypdcrimestoppers.com or text tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

