Boomer & Carton Podcast & MOTD: Jan. 13, 2017

Friday’s highly anticipated “Moment of the Day” focused on former Giants head coach Tom Coughlin, who has resurfaced down in Jacksonville.

Boomer and Craig ended the work week with a lot on the Knicks, whom they criticized for starting Derrick Rose on Thursday night, just days after he went AWOL and missed a game. The guys then spent a lot of time on the NFL playoffs, including offering up their Divisional Round picks against the spread.

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Friday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.

Until Monday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »