Trump: My Team Will Have ‘Full Report On Hacking’ In 90 Days

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days.” He’s again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has potentially compromising personal and financial information on him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!”

It now turns out that the phony allegations against me were put together by my political opponents and a failed spy afraid of being sued…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

released by "Intelligence" even knowing there is no proof, and never will be. My people will have a full report on hacking within 90 days! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

He said the report was “released by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be.”

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele produced the memo containing the unsubstantiated claims concerning personal and financial activities by Trump, CBS News confirmed.

Steele works for Orbis Business Intelligence, a private investigation firm in London, CBS News reported. Orbis was originally hired by Fusion GPS, a Washington-based research firm working for an unknown client, according to CBS News.

The U.S. intelligence community included a summary of the information in a classified briefing last week to Trump, CBS News has learned. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden also received the briefing.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump said it was “disgraceful” that “intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake leak out.”

“A thing like that should have never been written, it should never have been had, and it should certainly never have been released,” Trump said. “It was a group of opponents who got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.”

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement later that he had spoken with Trump Wednesday evening and told him he does not believe any leaks came from the intelligence community.

Clapper said he had told Trump the intelligence community “has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable.”

In another tweet Friday morning, Trump said Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

What are Hillary Clinton's people complaining about with respect to the F.B.I. Based on the information they had she should never….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her. She lost because she campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2017

“Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her.”

Trump adds that Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm!”

Trump seems to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

Trump will be sworn in Friday in a ceremony Clinton plans to attend as a former first lady.

