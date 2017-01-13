LIVE: Funeral For NYPD Det. Steven McDonald | Watch Live | Listen: 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 

Trump: My Team Will Have ‘Full Report On Hacking’ In 90 Days

January 13, 2017 8:49 AM

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — President-elect Donald Trump says his team will have a “full report on hacking within 90 days.” He’s again dismissing as fake a document alleging Russia has potentially compromising personal and financial information on him.

Trump tweeted Friday morning that the dossier includes “totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans – FAKE NEWS!”

He said the report was “released by ‘Intelligence’ even knowing there is no proof, and never will be.”

Former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele produced the memo containing the unsubstantiated claims concerning personal and financial activities by Trump, CBS News confirmed.

Steele works for Orbis Business Intelligence, a private investigation firm in London, CBS News reported. Orbis was originally hired by Fusion GPS, a Washington-based research firm working for an unknown client, according to CBS News.

The U.S. intelligence community included a summary of the information in a classified briefing last week to Trump, CBS News has learned. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden also received the briefing.

At a news conference on Wednesday, Trump said it was “disgraceful” that “intelligence agencies allowed any information that turned out to be so false and fake leak out.”

“A thing like that should have never been written, it should never have been had, and it should certainly never have been released,” Trump said. “It was a group of opponents who got together, sick people, and they put that crap together.”

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said in a statement later that he had spoken with Trump Wednesday evening and told him he does not believe any leaks came from the intelligence community.

Clapper said he had told Trump the intelligence community “has not made any judgment that the information in this document is reliable.”

In another tweet Friday morning, Trump said Democrats shouldn’t be “complaining” about the FBI’s handling of Hillary Clinton because she is “guilty as hell” and shouldn’t have been allowed to run for president in the first place.

“Based on the information they had she should never have been allowed to run – guilty as hell. They were VERY nice to her.”

Trump adds that Clinton lost because she “campaigned in the wrong states – no enthusiasm!”

Trump seems to be responding to a Justice Department inquiry into the FBI’s handling of its investigation into Clinton’s private email server, and the FBI’s decision to release information about the review days before the election. Clinton aides have blamed the FBI for influencing voters.

Trump will be sworn in Friday in a ceremony Clinton plans to attend as a former first lady.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

50 YEARS OF NEWS
Get Our Morning Briefs

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia