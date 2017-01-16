CBS2_header-logo
Palladino: Circus Lovers Will Still Have The Jets To Keep Them Happy

January 16, 2017 8:24 AM
Filed Under: Ernie Palladino, New York Jets

By Ernie Palladino
Lovers of the circus went into mourning over the weekend with the news that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will put its three rings into cold storage after 146 years.

P.T. Barnum’s creation may be done, but don’t worry. The Jets aren’t going anywhere.

Those who still crave the clown hijinks, high-wire daring and animal acts that became a staple of “The Greatest Show on Earth” need only buy a ducat or two for the 2017 edition of the “Worst Show in the NFL.” If their general history holds true, the Jets’ own three rings will set up again for a 16-game engagement at MetLife Stadium and various other arenas nationwide.

Unlike the circus, they have no plans to call it an era, even as a representative portion of their fan base prays for just such an occasion to stop the constant hurt.

But they will keep coming. As old Phineas T. used to say, “There’s a sucker born every minute.” And there are no bigger ones than Jets fans — always hoping, always paying, their only real entertainment derived from the franchise’s comedy on and off the field.

Woody Johnson’s Big Top may look a tad different next season, but it’s not likely that anything will change significantly. That means more of the sideshow stuff that created this year’s 5-11 record.

About the only thing the Jets’ circus won’t have is the element all true circuses need — a charismatic ringmaster to organize it and lay it out before the public. Instead, coach Todd Bowles and his bland tones return for a third try at the playoffs. Perhaps this time around we’ll see some of the fire that will keep some of the locker room clowns focused on the job at hand.

Speaking of clowns, Geno Smith goes into free agency and probably won’t be re-signed. Nor will that famed high-wire act Ryan Fitzpatrick. But worry not. The tightrope walk at quarterback will continue with young Bryce Petty, unused Christian Hackenberg and whoever else general manager Mike Maccagnan finds, either in the draft or on the free agent scrapheap.

The organization that saw Mark Sanchez go splat with the “Butt Fumble” and Fitzpatrick tumble off the tower after his 2015 success will undoubtedly continue to have more falls than successful crossings, especially if they choose to draft another high-round quarterback.

Animals? The demise of the elephants due to the protests of animal activists proved Ringling Bros.’ ultimate undoing. Nobody likes a circus without pachyderms. And heaven knows, the felines were probably the next to go.

But the Jets still have some of each.

The question is, can they get them to perform?

They’ll have no trouble with Leonard Williams, the young lion whose seven sacks offered much hope for the future.

But what of Muhammad Wilkerson? He’s not going anywhere despite having turned the first year of a five-year, $86 million contract into a paid vacation. If he can transform himself into his old ferocious self in 2017, the Jets might just have a defensive show worth watching. It didn’t happen this year, however.

And Sheldon Richardson is in the same class. He’s got one more year on the contract, but may well be set free after his off-field behavior became a detriment. He didn’t help himself with his verbal shot across Brandon Marshall’s bow after the 41-3 loss to the Patriots in late December.

Combine that with his 143 mph car chase and resisting arrest charge in July 2015, Richardson may well find himself on the trading block. Getting some quality draft picks for him will depend on whether another organization believes they can tame him.

Watching Darrelle Revis protect his private island like a mother tiger protects her cubs was always fun. But this year he looked like he had lost both teeth and temperament.

He may go. He may stay.
Ringling Bros. will perform 30 more times before it leaves the worldwide stage for good. Their shows on Long Island and Brooklyn will be its last for this area. No longer will the elephants parade through Manhattan on their way to Madison Square Garden.

But don’t worry. The circus won’t completely disappear. Just a short hop across the George Washington Bridge, the Jets will continue.

And unless things change drastically this offseason, they’ll have enough buffoonery and chills, though few thrills, to keep any circus-lover happy.

Follow Ernie on Twitter at @ErniePalladino

