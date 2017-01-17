Connecticut Sens. Blumenthal, Murphy To Attend Trump’s Inauguration ‘Out Of Respect For Peaceful Transition Of Power’

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBSNewYork/AP) — Connecticut’s two Democratic U.S. senators say they will attend President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration out of respect for the peaceful transition of power, despite protests from dozens of their colleagues.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy said they’re willing to work with Trump, however, both said the president-elect’s recent comments and cabinet picks have been disheartening.

They said they believe there’s potential to come together on issues such as transportation, but they’re both concerned about the fate of the Affordable Care Act, women’s reproductive health and the alleged Russian cyber hacking.

“I’m saying that I will attend out of respect for the peaceful transition of power, our democratic process, and I feel that it’s part of my official duties to be there,” Blumenthal told WCBS 880’s Steve Scott. “I’m going to be fighting the president-elect, soon to be president, on issues where I disagree with him and sometimes fighting many of his nominees, but in the meantime, out of respect for the democratic process and peaceful transition, I will be at the inaugural.”

“I wrestled with it and I have enormous respect for our colleagues who have decided against attending. I understand their feelings, especially John Lewis who is such an icon and hero to me,” he added.

Blumenthal also said he’ll participate Saturday in the Women’s March on Washington. Murphy said marchers will be staying at his home over the weekend.

