President-Elect Trump’s Dispute With Civil Rights Leader John Lewis Persists

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President-elect Donald Trump‘s inauguration is just three days away and it’s shaping up to be one of the most controversial in recent memory.

So far, more than 35 House Democrats pledged to boycott Trump’s speech after his attacks on iconic civil rights leader and Georgia Congressman John Lewis, who cast doubt on the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency.

Trump slammed Lewis — and his Atlanta-area district — on Saturday, a day after Lewis described Trump as an illegitimate president.

The dispute persisted Tuesday, with Trump tweeting, “John Lewis said about my inauguration, “It will be the first one that I’ve missed.’ WRONG (or lie)! He boycotted Bush 43 also because he thought it would be hypocritical to attend Bush’s swearing-in….he doesn’t believe Bush is the true elected president.” Sound familiar! WP.”

Trump’s advisor Kellyanne Conway defended the president-elect.

“It’s like being the walking-wounded, right. It is always, everybody is always gunning for us, and we are just supposed to look the other way at all times,” Conway told MSNBC.

Congressman Lewis chose not to react to the president-elect’s words while celebrating the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

“As Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, hate is too heavy a burden to bear,” Lewis said.

Nearly a million people are expected to attend the swearing in, and hundreds of organizations plan to protest.

“All the controversy and all the skepticism that continues form the campaign in a typically American way will vanish in that moment of power transferring from partisan to partisan,” Presidential Inauguration Committee Chairman Tom Barrack said.

Trump will assume power starting with an approval rating more than 20 points lower than any president since 1993, a recent poll found.

Trump shrugged off the polls, tweeting early Tuesday that the polls are rigged.

Meanwhile, Russian president Vladmir Putin on Tuesday accused the outgoing Obama administration of attempting to undermine Trump’s presidency. He said those who spread fake allegations are “worse than prostitutes.”

Putin is referring to a dossier of unverified claims against Trump during a past visit to Moscow.

