WATCH: Carmelo Anthony Breaks Down Game Film With His Son

January 18, 2017 11:06 AM
Filed Under: Carmelo Anthony, NBA, New York Knicks, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

The last few weeks have been a tumultuous time for the New York Knicks and their superstar forward Carmelo Anthony. The team is in the midst of a 2-11 stretch that has seen them drop to 18-24 on the season and 11th place in the Eastern Conference. Anthony has received the lion’s share of the blame for the team’s struggles and has been called out publicly multiple times by general manager Phil Jackson and various associates. The two recently had a meeting about Anthony’s future in New York.

However, for as much as we will continue to dissect the drama surrounding Anthony the player over the rest of the season, we tend to forget that he has a life off the court as well. A video shared by his wife La La on Tuesday gave us the perfect reminder of that simple, but oft-forgotten fact.

The video shows Anthony and his nine-year-old son Kiyan watching and analyzing game film with Anthony breaking down an isolation situation. Whatever you think of Anthony, he clearly loves the game and enjoys passing on his knowledge and enthusiasm to his son.

