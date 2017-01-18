President-Elect Trump To Meet With Gov. Andrew Cuomo Days Before Inauguration

January 18, 2017 8:47 AM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday, just two days before the New York businessman is sworn is as the 45th president of the United States.

The meeting will take place at Trump Tower in Midtown.

Cuomo’s ambitious plans to revamp the state’s roads, bridges, airports and transportation hubs will be a topic of conversation, along with the repeal of the Affordable Care Act — which could leave millions of New Yorkers without health care coverage, WCBS 880’s Marla Diamond reported. 

On Tuesday night in Albany, Cuomo spoke about the unique position the state is in with a native New Yorker in the White House.

“He knows New York,” Cuomo said. “I think it will be helpful to him to have a discussion about how these issues affect the practical reality of what these issues mean.”

Cuomo appears to be seeking common ground with the president-elect, Diamond reported.

Cuomo is considered a possible 2020 White House contender.

Trump will be sworn in as president on Friday.

 

